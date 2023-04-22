https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/japanese-forces-to-increase-readiness-over-n-koreas-possible-satellite-launch-1109755174.html

Japanese Forces to Increase Readiness Over N. Korea's Possible Satellite Launch

Japanese Forces to Increase Readiness Over N. Korea's Possible Satellite Launch

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada ordered the country's Self-Defense Forces to be at increased readiness due to a possible launch of a rocket with North Korea's first military reconnaissance satellite over the Japanese territory.

2023-04-22T07:07+0000

2023-04-22T07:07+0000

2023-04-22T07:13+0000

asia

japan

north korea

asian version of nato

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082381456_0:150:3000:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_62546c1223159dbd03e8a37b64632651.jpg

Earlier in the week, the North Korean state-run news agency said that the country's leader Kim Jong-un had ordered the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, which had been already completed, to be launched on a carrier rocket at the planned date. The news agency provided no details regarding the exact date of the launch. Japan's forces are expected to deploy the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system and destroyer warships equipped with Aegis and Standard Missile-3 systems to intercept North Korea's rocket if necessary, according to media. Last week, North Korea tested a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched toward the Sea of Japan, flying about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan, in turn, requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council and on Monday took part in missile defense exercises in the East Sea international waters together with the US and South Korea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russia-china-believe-us-allies-responsible-for-escalation-on-korean-peninsula-1109593810.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/north-korea-tests-first-ever-solid-fuel-hwasong-18-icbm-1109503831.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, north korea, japanese self-defense forces, north korea's military satellite, hwasong-18