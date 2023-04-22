International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/japanese-forces-to-increase-readiness-over-n-koreas-possible-satellite-launch-1109755174.html
Japanese Forces to Increase Readiness Over N. Korea's Possible Satellite Launch
Japanese Forces to Increase Readiness Over N. Korea's Possible Satellite Launch
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada ordered the country's Self-Defense Forces to be at increased readiness due to a possible launch of a rocket with North Korea's first military reconnaissance satellite over the Japanese territory.
2023-04-22T07:07+0000
2023-04-22T07:13+0000
asia
japan
north korea
asian version of nato
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082381456_0:150:3000:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_62546c1223159dbd03e8a37b64632651.jpg
Earlier in the week, the North Korean state-run news agency said that the country's leader Kim Jong-un had ordered the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, which had been already completed, to be launched on a carrier rocket at the planned date. The news agency provided no details regarding the exact date of the launch. Japan's forces are expected to deploy the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system and destroyer warships equipped with Aegis and Standard Missile-3 systems to intercept North Korea's rocket if necessary, according to media. Last week, North Korea tested a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched toward the Sea of Japan, flying about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan, in turn, requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council and on Monday took part in missile defense exercises in the East Sea international waters together with the US and South Korea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russia-china-believe-us-allies-responsible-for-escalation-on-korean-peninsula-1109593810.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/north-korea-tests-first-ever-solid-fuel-hwasong-18-icbm-1109503831.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082381456_176:0:2825:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_f4855093907c1a8002f38c46e712954f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, north korea, japanese self-defense forces, north korea's military satellite, hwasong-18
japan, north korea, japanese self-defense forces, north korea's military satellite, hwasong-18

Japanese Forces to Increase Readiness Over N. Korea's Possible Satellite Launch

07:07 GMT 22.04.2023 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 22.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoA member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle
A member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has instructed the country's Self-Defense Forces to be at enhanced readiness over a possible launch of a rocket carrying North Korea's first military reconnaissance satellite over the Japanese territory, a Japanese news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources.
Earlier in the week, the North Korean state-run news agency said that the country's leader Kim Jong-un had ordered the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, which had been already completed, to be launched on a carrier rocket at the planned date. The news agency provided no details regarding the exact date of the launch.
In this June 20, 2017 file photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second from top, and South Korean fighter jets F-15K fly over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
Asia
Russia, China Believe US, Allies Responsible for Escalation on Korean Peninsula
17 April, 13:44 GMT
Japan's forces are expected to deploy the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system and destroyer warships equipped with Aegis and Standard Missile-3 systems to intercept North Korea's rocket if necessary, according to media.

"We will make preparations to be able to respond to any circumstance that could cause damage to Japan," government sources told the Japanese news agency.

Test-fire of Hwasong-18 ICBM - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
Multimedia
North Korea Tests First Ever Solid-Fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM
14 April, 16:33 GMT
Last week, North Korea tested a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched toward the Sea of Japan, flying about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan, in turn, requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council and on Monday took part in missile defense exercises in the East Sea international waters together with the US and South Korea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала