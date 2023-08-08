International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/kiev-loses-210-military-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-day---mod-1112460015.html
Kiev Loses 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - MoD
Kiev Loses 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 210 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-08-08T11:56+0000
2023-08-08T11:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
ukraine
kiev
d-30
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112059634_0:191:2962:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_f6295e63e169c70c2f5ca50bc4518089.jpg
Russian armed forces have repelled 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement. In the Kupiansk direction, Russia has repelled nine counterattacks by Ukraine, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 military, three vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers. Another three attacks by Kiev have been repulsed in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Ukraine has lost 80 military. In the South Donetsk direction, Russia has repelled three attacks and Kiev has lost 125 military, eight armored vehicles and two howitzers, the ministry said. Russian military also defeated Ukrainian troops by preemptive actions in the Zaporozhye direction, where Kiev has lost up to 110 military, one tank, five armored vehicles, among other military equipment pieces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-senator-ukraine-cant-win---theyre-a-junior-high-team-playing-a-college-team-1112455927.html
donetsk
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112059634_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fc24483837fd37b2e818cea45014a00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, kiev loses
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, kiev loses

Kiev Loses 210 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - MoD

11:56 GMT 08.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of a volunteer unit of Central Military District load ammunition into a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during a combat training in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Russian servicemen of a volunteer unit of Central Military District load ammunition into a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during a combat training in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 210 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russian armed forces have repelled 18 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement.
"Up to 210 military personnel, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks and three D-30 howitzers were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction]," the statement read.
In the Kupiansk direction, Russia has repelled nine counterattacks by Ukraine, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 110 military, three vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers.
Another three attacks by Kiev have been repulsed in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Ukraine has lost 80 military.
A destroyed tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Troitskoye, Lugansk People's Republic. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Senator: Ukraine 'Can't Win' - They're 'a Junior High Team Playing a College Team'
11:22 GMT
In the South Donetsk direction, Russia has repelled three attacks and Kiev has lost 125 military, eight armored vehicles and two howitzers, the ministry said.
Russian military also defeated Ukrainian troops by preemptive actions in the Zaporozhye direction, where Kiev has lost up to 110 military, one tank, five armored vehicles, among other military equipment pieces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала