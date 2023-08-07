https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/watch-peaceful-village-being-destroyed-by-ukrainian-forces-1112433632.html

Watch Peaceful Village Being Destroyed by Ukrainian Forces

Watch Peaceful Village Being Destroyed by Ukrainian Forces

The village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region have been devasted by the Kiev regime as a result of its fruitless attacks since early June. All buildings have been wrecked the Ukrainian regime in indiscriminate shellings.

2023-08-07T12:42+0000

2023-08-07T12:42+0000

2023-08-07T12:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian armed forces

killings of civilians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112432573_11:0:1659:927_1920x0_80_0_0_3eed4452aef197bf70bb79e01788ac74.png

Sputnik reporters shared a frightening video demonstrating the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, showing that where there is not a single undamaged house left because of the unsuccessful assaults of the Ukrainian Forces. Ukrainian troops are trying to enter Rabotino from the north and east directions, but every time the Russian military stops them on the approaches to it. At the same time, Kiev forces are constantly shelling the village, making the life of the dwellers a true nightmare.In addition, the video shows a massive number of destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the vicinity of the settlement.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive effort in early June and since then has achieved virtually nothing except losing much NATO-supplied military equipment.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The village of Rabotino destroyed by the Ukrainian Forces Sputnik correspondents visited the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region, where not a single house was left undamaged due to the unsuccessful assaults of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past two months 2023-08-07T12:42+0000 true PT0M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peaceful village, killings of civilians, ukrainian armed forces, ukrainian regime, civilians, nato, russia's special operation in ukraine, supply of weapons, us army, us arms for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, destroyed weapons