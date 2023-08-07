https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/watch-peaceful-village-being-destroyed-by-ukrainian-forces-1112433632.html
Watch Peaceful Village Being Destroyed by Ukrainian Forces
Watch Peaceful Village Being Destroyed by Ukrainian Forces
The village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region have been devasted by the Kiev regime as a result of its fruitless attacks since early June. All buildings have been wrecked the Ukrainian regime in indiscriminate shellings.
Sputnik reporters shared a frightening video demonstrating the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, showing that where there is not a single undamaged house left because of the unsuccessful assaults of the Ukrainian Forces. Ukrainian troops are trying to enter Rabotino from the north and east directions, but every time the Russian military stops them on the approaches to it. At the same time, Kiev forces are constantly shelling the village, making the life of the dwellers a true nightmare.In addition, the video shows a massive number of destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the vicinity of the settlement.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive effort in early June and since then has achieved virtually nothing except losing much NATO-supplied military equipment.
Watch Peaceful Village Being Destroyed by Ukrainian Forces
The village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region has been devastated by the Kiev regime as a result of its fruitless attacks since early June. All buildings have been wrecked in indiscriminate shelling.