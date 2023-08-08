https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/senate-in-nigeria-says-no-to-war-chinese-and-russian-navy-patrol-near-alaska-2024-election-1112450015.html

Senate in Nigeria Says No to War; Chinese and Russian Navy Patrol Near Alaska; 2024 Election

The Senate in Nigeria has denied the President's request and thwarted the efforts of Western Imperial powers to foment a war in West Africa.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A number of nations are meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Also, we discussed the issue of US drones being used to assist attacks on Russian interests, and the Russians expected reaction.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The military takeover in Niger сould have a significant economic impact on Europe. Also, the Nigerian legislature has rejected their President's move to intervene militarily, and we discussed the economic impact of the instability in West Africa.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, and writer, joins us to discuss China. A recent Washington Post article argued that the US is successfully decoupling from China. Also, various Filipino leaders are sparring over the US attempt to weaponize the Island nation against China.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss foreign policy. A Ukrainian nationalist leader made racist remarks about Asians. Also, another Ukrainian leader has inflamed his nation's volatile relationship with Poland.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The border between Israel and Lebanon remains a hotspot as the IDF and Hezbollah threaten retaliation for perceived violations and aggression. Also, the spokesman for the IDF admits that Israeli settlers are involved in inflammatory terrorist acts against Palestinian civilians.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Government job numbers do not tell the entire story regarding the overall health of the US economy. Also, the demand for dollars is likely to decline due to the expanded use of alternate currencies, and the BRICS summit will likely facilitate a further push away from US economic hegemony.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Latin America. US sanctions make it difficult for Venezuela to export its natural gas to Trinidad. Also, the US sanctions set up Shell oil company to reap massive profits from Venezuelan energy sales. Also, we discussed the upcoming BRICS meeting.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the media and the 2024 election. The latest Matt Taibbi article exposes the incredible political instability wrought by the Biden administration. Also, the US is going after the Uhuru African People's Socialist movement in another attack on the first amendment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

