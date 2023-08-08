https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-air-force-finds-hazardous-materials-at-two-icbm-facilities-1112462177.html
US Air Force Finds Hazardous Materials at Two ICBM Facilities
US Air Force Finds Hazardous Materials at Two ICBM Facilities
The US Air Force is taking “immediate measures” after finding hazardous, carcinogenic materials at an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) base in Montana, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) said.
2023-08-08T13:38+0000
2023-08-08T13:38+0000
2023-08-08T13:55+0000
military
air force global strike command (afgsc)
us environmental protection agency (epa)
icbm
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_8a96d99401199aa95edb019b61c27973.jpg
“Air Force Global Strike Command is taking immediate measures to clean up and mitigate polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at two locations following the release of initial results as part of the Missile Community Cancer Study,” the statement said on Monday. All major operations remain unimpeded during the cleanup, it added. A team of bio-environmental experts on August 4 reported that they discovered the hazardous materials at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana after conducting testing for PCBs in late June. AFGSC commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere said he ordered “immediate measures” at Malmstrom Air Force Base to begin the cleanup process for the affected facilities. The experts continue analyzing tests from two other Air Force Bases, F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming and Minot in North Dakota, the statement said. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) describes PCBs as a group of man-made organic chemicals that can cause cancer and other adverse health effects. The discovery of hazardous materials at Malmstrom Air Force Base comes amid reports that hundreds of cases of cancer are surfacing among workers at US nuclear missile bases. The non-governmental organization Torchlight Initiative has documented at least 268 cases of cancer among troops who have served at US nuclear missile sites.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/us-air-defense-forces-overstretched-understaffed-need-psychologists---reports-1111628639.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2fdd96911c36d9d1c4859b0b3280cc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us air force, air force global strike command, icbm
us air force, air force global strike command, icbm
US Air Force Finds Hazardous Materials at Two ICBM Facilities
13:38 GMT 08.08.2023 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 08.08.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputinik) – The US Air Force is taking “immediate measures” after finding hazardous, carcinogenic materials at an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) base in Montana, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) said.
“Air Force Global Strike Command is taking immediate measures to clean up and mitigate polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at two locations following the release of initial results as part of the Missile Community Cancer Study,” the statement said on Monday.
All major operations remain unimpeded during the cleanup, it added.
A team of bio-environmental experts on August 4 reported that they discovered the hazardous materials
at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana after conducting testing for PCBs in late June.
“Three hundred surface swipe samples were taken from across all Malmstrom AFB LCCs [Launch Control Centers]. Of the swipes, 279 returned non-detectable results. Of the 21 with detectable results, 19 were below the mitigation level established by federal law and regulation,” the statement said.
AFGSC commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere said he ordered “immediate measures” at Malmstrom Air Force Base to begin the cleanup process for the affected facilities.
The experts continue analyzing tests from two other Air Force Bases, F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming and Minot in North Dakota, the statement said.
The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) describes PCBs as a group of man-made organic chemicals that can cause cancer and other adverse health effects.
The discovery of hazardous materials at Malmstrom Air Force Base comes amid reports that hundreds of cases of cancer are surfacing among workers at US nuclear missile bases.
The non-governmental organization Torchlight Initiative has documented at least 268 cases of cancer among troops who have served at US nuclear missile
sites.