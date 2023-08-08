https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-air-force-finds-hazardous-materials-at-two-icbm-facilities-1112462177.html

US Air Force Finds Hazardous Materials at Two ICBM Facilities

The US Air Force is taking “immediate measures” after finding hazardous, carcinogenic materials at an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) base in Montana, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) said.

“Air Force Global Strike Command is taking immediate measures to clean up and mitigate polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at two locations following the release of initial results as part of the Missile Community Cancer Study,” the statement said on Monday. All major operations remain unimpeded during the cleanup, it added. A team of bio-environmental experts on August 4 reported that they discovered the hazardous materials at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana after conducting testing for PCBs in late June. AFGSC commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere said he ordered “immediate measures” at Malmstrom Air Force Base to begin the cleanup process for the affected facilities. The experts continue analyzing tests from two other Air Force Bases, F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming and Minot in North Dakota, the statement said. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) describes PCBs as a group of man-made organic chemicals that can cause cancer and other adverse health effects. The discovery of hazardous materials at Malmstrom Air Force Base comes amid reports that hundreds of cases of cancer are surfacing among workers at US nuclear missile bases. The non-governmental organization Torchlight Initiative has documented at least 268 cases of cancer among troops who have served at US nuclear missile sites.

