US Air Defense Forces Overstretched, Understaffed, Need Psychologists - Reports

US air defense forces are overstretched and understaffed due to extensive foreign presence, while personnel need psychological help to keep up with workload, American media reported on Sunday, citing officers.

Of all US army units the air force is one of the most frequently deployed abroad, with troops allowed less time at home than in deployment within one year and almost 60% of total force deployed at any one time, the report said.Frequent deployment and heavy workload has led to an increase in demand for psychological assistance among troops with burnout, the reason why the command resorted to integrating mental health specialists into air force units around the world, Karbler was cited as saying.Among the main regions of US air defense presence are Europe, where soldiers are involved in the training of the Ukrainian military; the Pacific region, where the United States has increased its military presence to prepare for a possible future conflict with China and deter North Korea; and the Middle East, despite the Pentagon's reduced level of involvement alongside US allies' growing air defense capabilities.

