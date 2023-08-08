https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-claims-confidence-in-current-ukraine-aid-ahead-of-anticipated-new-package-reveal-1112470901.html

US Claims Confidence in Current Ukraine Aid Ahead of Anticipated New Package Reveal

The US is confident in the military capabilities it provided Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday, when asked where the administration stands on the delivery of Army Tactical Missile Systems.

"We’re providing artillery, we’re providing air defense, we continue to train Ukrainians at US bases and with our partners and allies around the world. So, I think we feel very confident in the equipment, the systems, the capabilities that we’ve been able to provide Ukraine," Singh said during a briefing when asked about the potential provision of ATACMS for Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to facilitate the delivery of ATACMS during a phone call on Monday. ATACMS are a long-range missile system capable of striking deep into Russian territory, prompting concerns about potential escalation upon their delivery. Singh's remarks come days after White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told Sputnik there were no updates within the Biden administration on the potential provision of ATACMS.However, the Pentagon spokesperson did further decline to offer remarks on reports the Biden White House was expected to request from Congress additional supplemental funding for Ukraine next year."In terms of any request for a supplemental, I'm just not gonna get ahead of any conversations that we're having right now," Singh told reporters, pointing out that the US has not yet run out of funding for Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority.Biden Gave ‘Green Light’ to Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16sThe Pentagon officials went on to highlight that US President Joe Biden had approved a joint effort with European allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.Last week, US media reported that the United States and Ukraine identified a total of 32 pilots to possibly participate in F-16 training, although fluency in English remains a barrier to starting.A group of NATO countries led by Denmark and the Netherlands are set to begin training Ukrainians on F-16s as soon as a final training plan is developed and approved.

