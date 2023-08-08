https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-credit-card-balance-exceeds-1-trillion-in-first-ever-1112470261.html

US Credit Card Balance Exceeds $1 Trillion in First-Ever

US Credit Card Balance Exceeds $1 Trillion in First-Ever

US credit card balances exceeded $1 trillion for the first time as consumers in the United States spend the most since the end of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"Credit card balances saw the largest increase of all debt types - $45 billion - and now stand at $1.03 trillion, surpassing $1 trillion in nominal terms for the first time in the series history," the blog said. The blog post was written by staff writers Andrew Haughwout, Donghoon Lee, Daniel Mangrum, Joelle Scally and Wilbert van der Klaauw. After a sharp contraction in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, credit card balances have seen seven quarters of year-over-year growth, the blog said, adding that the second quarter of this year saw a brisk 16.2% increase from the previous year, continuing the trend.The staff writers said some 69% of Americans had a credit card account in the second quarter of this year, up from 65% in December of 2019 and 59% in December 2013.

