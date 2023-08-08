https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-greenlights-transferring-first-batch-of-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine---reports-1112452945.html

US Greenlights Transferring First Batch of Abrams Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

Washington has approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Kiev, US media reports, citing US Army procurement chief Douglas Bush.

Washington has approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Kiev, US media reports, citing US Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Douglas Bush. In late July, the media reported that the first batch of tanks that the Biden administration transferred to Ukraine would include no more than eight combat vehicles. In total, Washington intends to send Kiev 31 older Abrams tanks, namely M1A1 models. Russia has been carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. Washington and its allies have since provided more than $65 billion in security assistance to the Kiev regime, including Abrams and Leopard main battle tanks, artillery and armored vehicles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise and other missiles, air defense systems, and have also committed to providing F-16 fighter jets as well as pilot training to operate the aircraft.Moscow sent a note to NATO countries last year about these arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargoes containing weapons for Kiev would be a legitimate target for the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry said NATO countries were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev.

