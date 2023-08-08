https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-greenlights-transferring-first-batch-of-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine---reports-1112452945.html
US Greenlights Transferring First Batch of Abrams Tanks to Ukraine - Reports
US Greenlights Transferring First Batch of Abrams Tanks to Ukraine - Reports
Washington has approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Kiev, US media reports, citing US Army procurement chief Douglas Bush.
2023-08-08T06:08+0000
2023-08-08T06:08+0000
2023-08-08T06:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
abrams tanks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106532993_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4e13ca8c6f4519cf24ca12529e938f.jpg
Washington has approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Kiev, US media reports, citing US Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Douglas Bush. In late July, the media reported that the first batch of tanks that the Biden administration transferred to Ukraine would include no more than eight combat vehicles. In total, Washington intends to send Kiev 31 older Abrams tanks, namely M1A1 models. Russia has been carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. Washington and its allies have since provided more than $65 billion in security assistance to the Kiev regime, including Abrams and Leopard main battle tanks, artillery and armored vehicles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise and other missiles, air defense systems, and have also committed to providing F-16 fighter jets as well as pilot training to operate the aircraft.Moscow sent a note to NATO countries last year about these arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargoes containing weapons for Kiev would be a legitimate target for the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry said NATO countries were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/stripped-down-abrams-tanks-wont-help-ukraine-as-theyre-too-advanced-to-use-1112229002.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106532993_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d841af5eef4c43f366228dd49b73c4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
abrams tanks to kiev, abrams, main battle tanks
abrams tanks to kiev, abrams, main battle tanks
US Greenlights Transferring First Batch of Abrams Tanks to Ukraine - Reports
06:08 GMT 08.08.2023 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 08.08.2023)
Earlier, the Pentagon announced that the US Army had awarded General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) an almost $34 million contract extension to provide technical support for Abrams Main Battle Tanks, including those furnished to Ukraine.
Washington has approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Kiev, US media reports, citing US Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Douglas Bush.
"Now they have to get to Europe, and then to Ukraine, along with all of the things that go with them. Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. So you know, it's not just the tanks, it's the full package that goes with it," a media outlet quoted the official as saying.
In late July, the media reported that the first batch of tanks that the Biden administration transferred to Ukraine would include no more than eight combat vehicles. In total, Washington intends to send Kiev 31 older Abrams
tanks, namely M1A1 models.
Russia has been carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. Washington and its allies have since provided more than $65 billion in security assistance to the Kiev regime, including Abrams and Leopard main battle tanks
, artillery and armored vehicles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise
and other missiles, air defense systems, and have also committed to providing F-16 fighter jets
as well as pilot training to operate the aircraft.
Moscow sent a note to NATO countries last year about these arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargoes containing weapons for Kiev would be a legitimate target for the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry said NATO countries were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev.