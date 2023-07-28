International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russian-army-destroys-3-german-leopard-tanks-and-2-french-amx-wheeled-tanks-in-south-donetsk--1112216056.html
Russian Army Destroys 3 German Leopard Tanks and 2 French AMX Wheeled Tanks in South Donetsk
Russian Army Destroys 3 German Leopard Tanks and 2 French AMX Wheeled Tanks in South Donetsk
The Ukrainian military lost nearly 300 soldiers and five tanks in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2023-07-28T11:52+0000
2023-07-28T11:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
lugansk people’s republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1b111f385726f291c6993920bdfecb.jpg
The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian forces have continued to make attempts to attack in South Donetsk, Donetsk, and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry mentioned that all attacks have been repelled. "Up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen [in Zaporozhye and South Donetsk area], five tanks, including three German Leopards and two French AMX wheeled tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and an anti-aircraft missile system combat vehicle were destroyed, as well as the fighting vehicle of the anti-aircraft missile system Strela-10," the ministry said in a statement, adding that another attack was repelled near Vremevka Ledge, where Ukraine lost up to 110 soldiers after its sabotage group was neutralized. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost 90 soldiers in Krasny Liman direction following four failed attacks and 260 soldiers in Donetsk direction, where Russia repelled seven attacks. In addition, Russian forces managed to advance in Sergeevka area in the Lugansk People’s Republic by 1 mile.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/russias-determined-resistance-ex-nato-officer-explains-why-kiev-counteroffensive-bites-the-dust-1112005092.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_340:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_4158fc47201d8fa598f3a404aeb4dabb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, leopard tanks
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, leopard tanks

Russian Army Destroys 3 German Leopard Tanks and 2 French AMX Wheeled Tanks in South Donetsk

11:52 GMT 28.07.2023
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry videoLeopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Leopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry video
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military lost nearly 300 soldiers and five tanks in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian forces have continued to make attempts to attack in South Donetsk, Donetsk, and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry mentioned that all attacks have been repelled.
"Up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen [in Zaporozhye and South Donetsk area], five tanks, including three German Leopards and two French AMX wheeled tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and an anti-aircraft missile system combat vehicle were destroyed, as well as the fighting vehicle of the anti-aircraft missile system Strela-10," the ministry said in a statement, adding that another attack was repelled near Vremevka Ledge, where Ukraine lost up to 110 soldiers after its sabotage group was neutralized.
Leopard 2 with its turret ripped off after an accident during training by Ukrainian tankers in western Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's 'Determined Resistance': Ex-NATO Officer Explains Why Kiev Counteroffensive Bites the Dust
20 July, 14:30 GMT
According to the ministry, Ukraine lost 90 soldiers in Krasny Liman direction following four failed attacks and 260 soldiers in Donetsk direction, where Russia repelled seven attacks. In addition, Russian forces managed to advance in Sergeevka area in the Lugansk People’s Republic by 1 mile.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала