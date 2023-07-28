https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russian-army-destroys-3-german-leopard-tanks-and-2-french-amx-wheeled-tanks-in-south-donetsk--1112216056.html

Russian Army Destroys 3 German Leopard Tanks and 2 French AMX Wheeled Tanks in South Donetsk

The Ukrainian military lost nearly 300 soldiers and five tanks in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian forces have continued to make attempts to attack in South Donetsk, Donetsk, and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry mentioned that all attacks have been repelled. "Up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen [in Zaporozhye and South Donetsk area], five tanks, including three German Leopards and two French AMX wheeled tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and an anti-aircraft missile system combat vehicle were destroyed, as well as the fighting vehicle of the anti-aircraft missile system Strela-10," the ministry said in a statement, adding that another attack was repelled near Vremevka Ledge, where Ukraine lost up to 110 soldiers after its sabotage group was neutralized. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost 90 soldiers in Krasny Liman direction following four failed attacks and 260 soldiers in Donetsk direction, where Russia repelled seven attacks. In addition, Russian forces managed to advance in Sergeevka area in the Lugansk People’s Republic by 1 mile.

