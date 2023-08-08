International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Turn Ukrainian Infantry Fighting Vehicle Into Toast
The Ka-52 helicopter is a twin-seat, all-weather, day-night, multi-purpose combat helicopter that can perform a wide range of missions such as reconnaissance, target designation, and attack. It is equipped with advanced avionics and weapons systems, including a range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Ka-52 Alligator attack and reconnaissance helicopter obliterating a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle with its Vikhr-M anti-tank missile system on the Krasny Liman front.During the combat mission, the pilots received target coordinates and destroyed the Ukrainian armored vehicle. The helicopter pilots approached the combat zone at extremely low altitude, which allowed the crews to remain undetected by enemy air defenses.
The Ka-52 helicopter is a twin-seat, all-weather, day-and-night, multirole combat helicopter that can perform a wide range of missions such as reconnaissance, target designation, and attack. It is equipped with advanced avionics and weapons systems, including a range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Ka-52 Alligator attack and reconnaissance helicopter obliterating a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle with its Vikhr-M anti-tank missile system on the Krasny Liman front.
During the combat mission, the pilots received target coordinates and destroyed the Ukrainian armored vehicle. The helicopter pilots approached the combat zone at extremely low altitude, which allowed the crews to remain undetected by enemy air defenses.
