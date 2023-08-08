https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-turn-ukrainian-infantry-fighting-vehicle-into-toast-1112456221.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Turn Ukrainian Infantry Fighting Vehicle Into Toast
The Ka-52 helicopter is a twin-seat, all-weather, day-night, multi-purpose combat helicopter that can perform a wide range of missions such as reconnaissance, target designation, and attack. It is equipped with advanced avionics and weapons systems, including a range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Ka-52 Alligator attack and reconnaissance helicopter obliterating a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle with its Vikhr-M anti-tank missile system on the Krasny Liman front.During the combat mission, the pilots received target coordinates and destroyed the Ukrainian armored vehicle. The helicopter pilots approached the combat zone at extremely low altitude, which allowed the crews to remain undetected by enemy air defenses.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Ka-52 Alligator attack and reconnaissance helicopter
obliterating a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle with its Vikhr-M anti-tank missile system on the Krasny Liman front.
During the combat mission, the pilots received target coordinates and destroyed the Ukrainian armored vehicle. The helicopter pilots approached the combat zone at extremely low altitude, which allowed the crews to remain undetected by enemy air defenses.