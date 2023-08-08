https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-turn-ukrainian-infantry-fighting-vehicle-into-toast-1112456221.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Turn Ukrainian Infantry Fighting Vehicle Into Toast

Watch Russian Ka-52 Alligator Turn Ukrainian Infantry Fighting Vehicle Into Toast

The Ka-52 helicopter is a twin-seat, all-weather, day-night, multi-purpose combat helicopter that can perform a wide range of missions such as reconnaissance, target designation, and attack. It is equipped with advanced avionics and weapons systems, including a range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

2023-08-08T12:46+0000

2023-08-08T12:46+0000

2023-08-08T12:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

ka-52 alligator attack helicopter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112455766_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_16ea269ce50994dc27fd673720d94671.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Ka-52 Alligator attack and reconnaissance helicopter obliterating a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle with its Vikhr-M anti-tank missile system on the Krasny Liman front.During the combat mission, the pilots received target coordinates and destroyed the Ukrainian armored vehicle. The helicopter pilots approached the combat zone at extremely low altitude, which allowed the crews to remain undetected by enemy air defenses.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Ka-52 chopper targets Ukrainian armored vehicle in Kransy Liman direction Russian Ka-52 chopper targets Ukrainian armored vehicle in Kransy Liman direction 2023-08-08T12:46+0000 true PT0M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ka-52 alligator helicopter, ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle