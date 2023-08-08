International
White House Wants Over $10 Bln in Extra Funding for Ukraine, Domestic Disaster Relief
White House Wants Over $10 Bln in Extra Funding for Ukraine, Domestic Disaster Relief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration may ask Congress for more than $10 billion in additional supplemental funding for Ukraine and domestic disaster relief as early as this week, a Beltway media outlet reported Tuesday, citing five unnamed sources.
The exact amount, funding breakdown and date when the request will be submitted to Congress are still under debate, the report said.The request is expected to be a litmus test for US support for Ukraine, as a group of anti-war Republicans increasingly express hostility toward additional funding for the proxy war against Russia.Overall, Congress has already authorized more than $110 billion so far in spending for Ukraine, including direct military aid, economic and humanitarian support, and support for NATO allies. Washington's allies have contributed tens of billions of dollars in additional dollars.The funding has not provided Kiev with the expected resources to punch through Russian defensive lines in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye, with many US officials privately recognizing that the Ukrainian military's summer counteroffensive has bogged down, while others blame Kiev's tactics.
White House Wants Over $10 Bln in Extra Funding for Ukraine, Domestic Disaster Relief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration may ask Congress for more than $10 billion in additional supplemental funding for Ukraine and domestic disaster relief as early as this week, a Beltway media outlet reported Tuesday, citing five unnamed sources.
The exact amount, funding breakdown and date when the request will be submitted to Congress are still under debate, the report said.
The request is expected to be a litmus test for US support for Ukraine, as a group of anti-war Republicans increasingly express hostility toward additional funding for the proxy war against Russia.
Overall, Congress has already authorized more than $110 billion so far in spending for Ukraine, including direct military aid, economic and humanitarian support, and support for NATO allies. Washington's allies have contributed tens of billions of dollars in additional dollars.
The funding has not provided Kiev with the expected resources to punch through Russian defensive lines in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye, with many US officials privately recognizing that the Ukrainian military's summer counteroffensive has bogged down, while others blame Kiev's tactics.
