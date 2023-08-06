https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/dozens-protest-outside-un-hq-in-new-york-calling-to-stop-arming-of-ukraine-1112428323.html

Dozens Protest Outside UN HQ in New York Calling to Stop Arming of Ukraine

Dozens Protest Outside UN HQ in New York Calling to Stop Arming of Ukraine

Dozens of anti-war protesters rallied outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sunday to demand a halt to military supplies for Ukraine and a prompt start of peace talks between it and Russia.

2023-08-06T19:10+0000

2023-08-06T19:10+0000

2023-08-06T19:10+0000

americas

us

ukraine

new york

the united nations (un)

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112428166_0:6:1253:711_1920x0_80_0_0_9efcb28faf07e9cb885ed04936ffe8ca.jpg

The demonstration was staged by Humanity for Peace, an international peace coalition, to mark the anniversary of the world's first deployment of an atomic bomb by the United States in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945. Diane Sare, an independent candidate for US Senate from New York State, suggested that the Biden administration had to admit that it had no moral standing in the Ukrainian crisis and step back to allow other leaders to take charge of the peace process, which she said should begin without any preconditions. Mike ter Maat, a candidate for presidential nomination by the Libertarian Party, said he believed that US long-term interests were not served by it engaging in what he called a proxy war with Russia. "I think the hundred billion dollars that we put into it, the thousand troops that we have there are not spent in our interests… In the long run I believe that we need to avoid conflicts like this and in the short run I believe that we need to do everything we can to pressure both sides into a settlement as quickly as possible," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/kievs-western-allies-getting-tired-of-ukrainian-counteroffensive-1112417311.html

americas

ukraine

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dozens Call for End to Arming of Ukraine Outside UN HQ in New York Dozens Call for End to Arming of Ukraine Outside UN HQ in New York 2023-08-06T19:10+0000 true PT0M20S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine militarization, ukraine arming, ukraine weaponing, protest outside un hq