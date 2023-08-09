Brazilian Energy Giant Petrobras Plans to Buy Natural Gas From Bolivia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday, Brazil hosted the Amazon summit. Eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) adopted a declaration on cooperation in the Amazon Basin aimed at sustainable development of the region at the summit.
Brazilian state energy company Petrobras plans to buy natural gas from Bolivia, Bolivian Energy Minister Franklin Molina said.
"We met with... the head of Petrobras. We discussed many topics related to promoting the company's investment in the Bolivian economy. The company... showed interest in visiting Bolivian salt marshes," Molina said in an interview with Bolivian media at the ACTO summit.
He said joint work has already begun.
"Joint work has already begun. Meetings were organized to draft agreements between Petrobras and Bolivia... We are talking not only about gas exports from Bolivia, but also about future investment and projects in this area," Molina said.
"Join the efforts of governments at the top level to promote a new joint program of cooperation in the Amazon Basin, which is being implemented under the auspices of sustainable development, conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, forests and water resources, taking urgent measures to prevent the point of no return in the Amazon Basin, combating deforestation and illegal activities in the region, socially inclusive economic development and income and job creation based on public participatory mechanisms, especially for indigenous peoples and local and traditional communities, and strengthening ACTO,” according to the document posted on the Brazilian government's website.
One of the declaration's key points was the creation of the Amazon alliance to combat deforestation. Cooperation will be based on national goals in the area - in particular, in Brazil, the goal is to achieve zero deforestation by 2030.
Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela will establish an international police cooperation center and a unified air traffic control system in the Brazilian city of Manaus to combat illegal air traffic, drug trafficking and other crimes in the region, as well as a water resources management network.