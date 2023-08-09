https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/brazilian-energy-giant-petrobras-plans-to-buy-natural-gas-from-bolivia--1112476976.html

Brazilian Energy Giant Petrobras Plans to Buy Natural Gas From Bolivia

Brazilian state energy company Petrobras plans to buy natural gas from Bolivia, Bolivian Energy Minister Franklin Molina said.

Brazilian state energy company Petrobras plans to buy natural gas from Bolivia, Bolivian Energy Minister Franklin Molina said.He said joint work has already begun. Eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization adopted a declaration on cooperation in the Amazon Basin aimed at the sustainable development of the region at a summit in Brazil.One of the declaration's key points was the creation of the Amazon alliance to combat deforestation. Cooperation will be based on national goals in the area - in particular, in Brazil, the goal is to achieve zero deforestation by 2030.Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela will establish an international police cooperation center and a unified air traffic control system in the Brazilian city of Manaus to combat illegal air traffic, drug trafficking and other crimes in the region, as well as a water resources management network.

