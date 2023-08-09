International
US, Europe Seek Control Over Amazonia - Bolivian President
The United States and Europe are secretly seeking control over Amazonia (Amazon basin), Bolivian President Luis Arce said.
"The Amazon region has strategic resources, it is a source of drinking water and minerals. Latin America and the Caribbean countries are a priority of the US national security strategy, which means that [the region] is of interest not only to the Department of State, but also to the US Department of Defense... The deployment of military bases in the region and in Amazonia is something that should attract our attention, we should be vigilant," Arce said. "In this regard, we are concerned that Europe adheres to the same position: some are seeking to control Amazonia by military means, others - with the help of non-governmental organizations. We do not accept attempts to secretly control Amazonia," he said. Brazil is hosting the Amazon summit on Tuesday.
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBolivia's President Luis Arce
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
SANTA CRUZ (Bolivia) (Sputnik) - The United States and Europe are secretly seeking control over Amazonia (Amazon basin), Bolivian President Luis Arce said.
"The Amazon region has strategic resources, it is a source of drinking water and minerals. Latin America and the Caribbean countries are a priority of the US national security strategy, which means that [the region] is of interest not only to the Department of State, but also to the US Department of Defense... The deployment of military bases in the region and in Amazonia is something that should attract our attention, we should be vigilant," Arce said.
"In this regard, we are concerned that Europe adheres to the same position: some are seeking to control Amazonia by military means, others - with the help of non-governmental organizations. We do not accept attempts to secretly control Amazonia," he said.
Brazil is hosting the Amazon summit on Tuesday.
