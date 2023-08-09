https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/door-for-resumption-of-black-sea-grain-initiative-remains-open---russian-ambassador-to-us-1112475448.html

Door for Resumption of Black Sea Grain Initiative Remains Open - Russian Ambassador to US

The door for the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative remains open, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Russia as a responsible power, interested in easing the burden of the poorest states, repeatedly, including at the highest level, has made it clear that the door for the resumption of the 'grain deal' remains open. All that is needed from the United States and its allies is to eliminate distortions in the implementation of interrelated agricultural agreements not in word, but in deed as well as eliminate the piled up barriers that impede the access of Russian agricultural exports to world markets," Antonov told reporters. He dismissed statements about exceptions from anti-Russian sanctions. The ambassador condemned US attempts to put pressure on developing countries. "Thus, they are trying to ditch the responsibility for systemic distortions in the work of the interconnected Istanbul food agreements. Shift the focus of the general public’s attention from the fact that the export of grain from the territory of Ukraine did not correspond to the initially declared humanitarian goals," he said.On July 22, 2022, the United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement with Russia and Ukraine to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor to transport grain and fertilizer from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Moscow has since agreed to extend the agreement several times despite criticizing the non-implementation of the portions of the agreement pertaining to Russia, but it then decided to let it expire on July 17.

