https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/putin-erdogan-discuss-black-sea-grain-deal-and-energy-cooperation-1112341339.html

Putin to Erdogan: Grain Deal Meaningless Without Fulfilling Obligations to Russia

Putin to Erdogan: Grain Deal Meaningless Without Fulfilling Obligations to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone conversation on Wednesday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative lost its meaning due to a complete absence of progress on implementation of the agreement's part that concerned Russia, the Kremlin said.

2023-08-02T11:04+0000

2023-08-02T11:04+0000

2023-08-02T11:18+0000

world

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

black sea grain deal

rosselkhozbank

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097591554_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_40b6d0a04ed488210d1c5d7b49b37990.jpg

"Vladimir Putin outlined Russia's principled position in connection with the termination of the ‘package’ agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the unblocking of supplies of Russian food and fertilizers. It was noted that the agreement's extension has lost its meaning in the conditions of a complete lack of progress in the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal. The readiness to return to the Istanbul agreements was confirmed as soon as the West actually fulfills all the deal's obligations towards Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.The Russian president also told his Turkish counterpart that options for the supply of grain to countries in need are being worked out.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in late June that the United Nations admitted it can do nothing regarding three of the five key issues Russia wants resolved in order to extend the grain deal, including reconnecting the Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT payment system.On July 22, 2022, the United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement with Russia and Ukraine to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor to transport grain and fertilizer from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Moscow has since agreed to extend the agreement several times despite criticizing the non-implementation of the portions of the agreement pertaining to Russia, but it then decided to let it expire on July 17.Putin, Erdogan During Phone Call Agree to Continue Dialogue on Various Aspects of TiesRussian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the two leaders continuing the dialogue on various issues of cooperation between Russia and Turkey, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.The leaders also discussed bilateral trade, economic relations, cooperation in tourism, it added.The Turkish president expressed gratitude to Russia's people and leadership for helping the country extinguish wildfires on the territory of Turkey, the statement also said.During the call, Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue contacts on various levels, including within the framework of preparation to a possible meeting of the leaders, the Kremlin stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/moscow-ready-to-return-to-grain-deal-after-conditions-concerning-it-are-fulfilled---kremlin-1112333878.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/putin-erdogan-to-hold-phone-talks-before-nuclear-fuel-loading-ceremony-at-akkuyu-npp-1109870238.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, black sea grain initiative