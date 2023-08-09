https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ecowas-au-un-mission-to-niger-aborted-over--unavailability-of-military-leaders--1112475162.html
ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to Niger Aborted Over 'Unavailability' of Military Leaders
ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to Niger Aborted Over 'Unavailability' of Military Leaders
The mission of the Economic Community of West African States, the United Nations and the African Union to Niger was aborted after communication with military leaders detailed their "unavailability" to receive the delegation.
2023-08-09T03:45+0000
2023-08-09T03:45+0000
2023-08-09T04:21+0000
africa
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
niger
military
takeover
african union (au)
the united nations (un)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112318379_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_058bc2273afccc32f0fa6629e8444af9.jpg
"ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023," the commission said in a statement on the website.The mission was part of "the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger," the commission said, adding the bloc "will continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order in Niger" in accordance with the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023. On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland-led government. On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the military takeover, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger’s takeover leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/niger-crisis-sparks-fears-in-france-that-paris-being-squeezed-out-of-africa-by-russia-china-us-1112457076.html
africa
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112318379_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6a4272524eb49aa85bd6787214be41.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
economic community of west african states, the united nations, african union, niger, military takeover
economic community of west african states, the united nations, african union, niger, military takeover
ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to Niger Aborted Over 'Unavailability' of Military Leaders
03:45 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 09.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to Niger has been aborted following communication with military leaders indicating their "unavailability" to receive the delegation, the ECOWAS Commission said Tuesday.
"ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023," the commission said in a statement on the website.
"The mission was aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the tripartite delegation."
The mission was part of "the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger," the commission said, adding the bloc "will continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order in Niger" in accordance with the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023.
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland-led government.
On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the military takeover, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger’s takeover leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.