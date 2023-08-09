International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ecowas-au-un-mission-to-niger-aborted-over--unavailability-of-military-leaders--1112475162.html
ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to Niger Aborted Over 'Unavailability' of Military Leaders
ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to Niger Aborted Over 'Unavailability' of Military Leaders
The mission of the Economic Community of West African States, the United Nations and the African Union to Niger was aborted after communication with military leaders detailed their "unavailability" to receive the delegation.
2023-08-09T03:45+0000
2023-08-09T04:21+0000
africa
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
niger
military
takeover
african union (au)
the united nations (un)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112318379_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_058bc2273afccc32f0fa6629e8444af9.jpg
"ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023," the commission said in a statement on the website.The mission was part of "the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger," the commission said, adding the bloc "will continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order in Niger" in accordance with the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023. On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland-led government. On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the military takeover, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger’s takeover leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/niger-crisis-sparks-fears-in-france-that-paris-being-squeezed-out-of-africa-by-russia-china-us-1112457076.html
africa
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112318379_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6a4272524eb49aa85bd6787214be41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
economic community of west african states, the united nations, african union, niger, military takeover
economic community of west african states, the united nations, african union, niger, military takeover

ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to Niger Aborted Over 'Unavailability' of Military Leaders

03:45 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 09.08.2023)
© AFP 2023Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023
Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
© AFP 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to Niger has been aborted following communication with military leaders indicating their "unavailability" to receive the delegation, the ECOWAS Commission said Tuesday.
"ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023," the commission said in a statement on the website.
"The mission was aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the tripartite delegation."
The mission was part of "the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger," the commission said, adding the bloc "will continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order in Niger" in accordance with the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023.
The French Senate (the upper chamber of the Parliament) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
World
Niger Crisis Sparks Fears in France of Being Squeezed Out of Africa by Russia, China, US
Yesterday, 12:02 GMT
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland-led government.
On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the military takeover, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger’s takeover leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала