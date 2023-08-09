https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ecowas-military-intervention-unlikely-to-help-crisis-in-niger---russian-foreign-ministry-1112479452.html

ECOWAS Military Intervention Unlikely to Help Crisis in Niger - Russian Foreign Ministry

ECOWAS Military Intervention Unlikely to Help Crisis in Niger - Russian Foreign Ministry

The intervention of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military is unlikely to help normalize the situation in Niger, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

2023-08-09T09:36+0000

2023-08-09T09:36+0000

2023-08-09T09:36+0000

africa

alexey zaytsev

russia

russian foreign ministry

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

niger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112318379_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_058bc2273afccc32f0fa6629e8444af9.jpg

"We support the mediation efforts undertaken by the African community in order to assist the Nigeris in overcoming the current crisis. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that the intervention of ECOWAS troops in a sovereign state is unlikely to contribute to both the achievement of lasting peace in Niger and the stabilization of the situation in the subregion as a whole" Zaytsev said at a briefing.On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed Nigerien President Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, brushing aside security agreements with France, the country's former colonizer.The Economic Community of West African States gave military leadership one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting that it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. Mali and Burkina Faso, also ECOWAS members, have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, showing discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/cia-veteran-nulands-niger-trip-meant-to-intimidate-threaten-new-government-1112465911.html

africa

russia

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

intervention of economic community of west african states, situation in niger, normalize the situation