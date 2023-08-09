International
ECOWAS Military Intervention Unlikely to Help Crisis in Niger - Russian Foreign Ministry
The intervention of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military is unlikely to help normalize the situation in Niger, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.
"We support the mediation efforts undertaken by the African community in order to assist the Nigeris in overcoming the current crisis. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that the intervention of ECOWAS troops in a sovereign state is unlikely to contribute to both the achievement of lasting peace in Niger and the stabilization of the situation in the subregion as a whole" Zaytsev said at a briefing.On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed Nigerien President Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, brushing aside security agreements with France, the country's former colonizer.The Economic Community of West African States gave military leadership one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting that it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. Mali and Burkina Faso, also ECOWAS members, have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, showing discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.
ECOWAS Military Intervention Unlikely to Help Crisis in Niger - Russian Foreign Ministry

09:36 GMT 09.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The intervention of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military is unlikely to help normalize the situation in Niger, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.
"We support the mediation efforts undertaken by the African community in order to assist the Nigeris in overcoming the current crisis. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that the intervention of ECOWAS troops in a sovereign state is unlikely to contribute to both the achievement of lasting peace in Niger and the stabilization of the situation in the subregion as a whole" Zaytsev said at a briefing.
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed Nigerien President Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders, brushing aside security agreements with France, the country's former colonizer.
The Economic Community of West African States gave military leadership one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting that it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. Mali and Burkina Faso, also ECOWAS members, have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, showing discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.
