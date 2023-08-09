International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/germanys-patriot-air-defense-systems-to-remain-in-poland-until-end-of-2023---reports-1112484713.html
Germany's Patriot Air Defense Systems to Remain in Poland Until End of 2023 - Reports
Germany's Patriot Air Defense Systems to Remain in Poland Until End of 2023 - Reports
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has received confirmation from Berlin that the deployment of Germany's Patriot air defense systems on Polish territory will be extended until the end of this year, Polish media reported on Wednesday.
2023-08-09T13:28+0000
2023-08-09T13:28+0000
military
poland
germany
polish defense ministry
nato
patriot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106374/54/1063745410_0:67:744:486_1920x0_80_0_0_a8da00aaf472791f1f2027447acdd4eb.jpg
The Polish Defense Ministry has been informed that the German anti-aircraft contingent Patriot will remain in southeastern Poland at least until the end of 2023, Polish state news agency PAP reported. German media group Funke reported in late April that Berlin allegedly intended to remove its Patriot air defense units from the eastern borders of Poland and Slovakia as early as 2023, after the relevant agreements expire. The German Defense Ministry, however, denied the reports, saying that the complexes were needed to protect the NATO allies' eastern borders. Berlin offered Warsaw three of its Patriot units after a Ukrainian missile fell in Poland in November 2022, killing two people. Prior to this, shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, a Dutch-German air and missile defense task force also deployed a Patriot detachment in Slovakia as part of efforts to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221014/poland-integrates-patriot-complex-into-national-air-defense-system---minister-1101863044.html
poland
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106374/54/1063745410_0:0:648:486_1920x0_80_0_0_e11e0e1ae1a0ecfd492bf4f59997d690.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
patriot air defense systems, polish territory
patriot air defense systems, polish territory

Germany's Patriot Air Defense Systems to Remain in Poland Until End of 2023 - Reports

13:28 GMT 09.08.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian Apel/US Defense Department Patriot weapons system (File)
Patriot weapons system (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
© AP Photo / Sebastian Apel/US Defense Department
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has received confirmation from Berlin that the deployment of Germany's Patriot air defense systems on Polish territory will be extended until the end of this year, Polish media reported on Wednesday.
The Polish Defense Ministry has been informed that the German anti-aircraft contingent Patriot will remain in southeastern Poland at least until the end of 2023, Polish state news agency PAP reported.
German media group Funke reported in late April that Berlin allegedly intended to remove its Patriot air defense units from the eastern borders of Poland and Slovakia as early as 2023, after the relevant agreements expire. The German Defense Ministry, however, denied the reports, saying that the complexes were needed to protect the NATO allies' eastern borders.
US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland.file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
Military
Poland Integrates Patriot Complex Into National Air Defense System - Minister
14 October 2022, 21:10 GMT
Berlin offered Warsaw three of its Patriot units after a Ukrainian missile fell in Poland in November 2022, killing two people. Prior to this, shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, a Dutch-German air and missile defense task force also deployed a Patriot detachment in Slovakia as part of efforts to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала