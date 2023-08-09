https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/global-south-charts-own-course-in-geopolitics--trade-ditches-us-led-world-order-1112476532.html

Global South Charts Own Course in Geopolitics & Trade, Ditches US-Led World Order

Countries of the Global South are increasingly refusing to respond to the US-led saber-rattling of the West against Russia, or pick a side in Washington’s standoff with China, a US report acknowledged.

Countries of the so-called Global South are increasingly refusing to respond to the US-led saber-rattling of the West against Russia, or pick a side in Washington’s standoff with China, a US report acknowledged.Whether it is NATO's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, trade, or embracing the accelerating trend towards global dedollarization, the Global South is "breaking away from the US-led world order," conceded the outlet. As recent developments show, these developing countries are, to an increasing extent, emerging as sovereign and independent players, refusing to be manipulated by the rules written by the US and its Western partners. Shift in Global South GeopoliticsCountries of the Global South were reportedly in a minority at the recently held meeting on Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “Out of about 40 participants, there were about 15 [from the Global South], and 4 or 5 joined via a video link. Russia was not invited," a Moscow source told Sputnik. A majority of the participants were from Western countries which pump Kiev with arms.Talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia were fated not to bring any diplomatic result as Russia did not participate in them, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.Back in February 2022, thirty-two countries, including China, India, South Africa, Central African Republic, and Iran, abstained from a United Nations resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its forces from Ukraine, recalled the report cited earlier. At the time, Moscow launched a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the continued aggression of the Kiev regime. As a response to the launched operation Western nations unleashed a sweeping sanctions campaign against Russia, hoping to “cripple” its economy. In effect, the self-harming restrictions brought with them immediate blowback for countries that fell in line with the Washington-driven narrative. The result – an energy crisis in Europe, soaring inflation, and looming prospects of de-industrialization, like the case with Germany.However, for countries of the Global South that refused to toe the US line, fresh opportunities were opened up. While Germany’s and other EU nations' overall economic growth has suffered significantly since they opted to stop the imports of Russian energy, India, for example, imported nearly 32 million tonnes of crude from Russia in 2022-23, according to data from the Indian Commerce Ministry. India has continuously been resisting pressure from the G7 nations to reduce its crude imports from Russia. Furthermore, driven by a surge in Russian energy exports to India, Moscow emerged as New Delhi's third-largest trading partner for the first time in history in late July.At the same time, the Russia-Ukraine conflict spurred the trends towards a new multipolar global security and financial order. Along with recent failures of the Western financial system, there has been boosted interest in blocs such as BRICS, offering alternatives, including new currencies for global trade, and a better deal for the Global South. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and others. 23 countries have officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS, according to South African International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. South Africa's top diplomat in charge of relations with the BRICS bloc said there was "an equal number of countries that have informally expressed interest in becoming BRICS members ... (including) all the major global south countries". South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is to host the historic 15th Summit of BRICS nations in August.Global South Accelerating De-DollarizationThe economic war waged by the US against Russia since February 2022, which involved the seizure of Russian foreign exchange reserves denominated in US dollars, has dealt a serious blow to the reputation of the greenback as world’s premiere reserve currency. Over the past several months, many countries across the world started seeking to steer clear of US dollar in foreign trade, sparking talks about the prospects of de-dollarization in the not-so-distant future.Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva queried “who decided that the dollar” should be all-powerful, as he visited China this April. He also recently expressed his support for a BRICS currency, asking: “Why can’t an institution like the BRICS bank have a currency to finance trade relations between Brazil and China, between Brazil and all the other BRICS countries?”Back in February, Brazil signed a memorandum with China in order to establish “yuan clearing arrangements,” according to Chinese media, with Argentina also announcing in April its plans to use yuan to pay for goods from the Asian powerhouse.Bolivia recently joined the ranks of countries that use currencies other than the US dollar in foreign trade. Bolivian Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro said his country follows "a pattern at the level of international trade, that is generating a progressive increase in the use of the yuan in foreign trade," according to media reports.The Bank of Thailand is also reportedly mulling plans to diversify its basket of currencies, to ensure it is less tied to the US dollar.Nirupama Menon Rao, India’s ex-foreign secretary, when underscoring increasing use of digital payments to developing nations by her nation, was cited as saying in June that, “India’s outreach to countries in the Global South has been successful.”BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) is interested in enhancing the use of national currencies in settlements to strengthen the markets of the bank's member states, NDB President Dilma Vana Rousseff said in late July.Fighting Resources 'Drain'Shaking off the vestiges of their colonial past, many of these countries, spanning Africa, Asia, and Latin America, are now seeking to control their own resources. Factories are being built in their own countries rather that just allowing Western countries to syphon off raw materials. Ghana announced in June that, following in the footsteps of Namibia and Zimbabwe, it is preparing to ban exports of lithium. The chemical element is essential for electric vehicles. Ghana will not export green minerals in raw state, The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said.China, bedeviled by the US, is meanwhile reportedly helping countries of the Global South to ditch the so-called “resource curse”. China’s Zijin Mining Group is said to be in talks to build a plant in Argentina to transform the nation’s vast lithium reserves into cathodes, which are used to make electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. Brazil, Chile and Indonesia are also reportedly seeking investments in EV battery plants from Beijing rather than Washington.While many US allies in Europe have abandoned an independent position on security issues amid the Ukraine crisis, to their own detriment, countries of the Global South are apparently intent on charting their own future.

