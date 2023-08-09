ICC Warrant for Putin ‘Absurd’ Threat to Head of Nuke Superpower - US Senate Hopeful

The ICC in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin and commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Russia repeatedly denied any forceful transfer of children, explaining that it's held evacuations to remove individuals away from the front lines of hostilities with Ukraine and places them in safe locations away from hostilities.

It's worth noting Russia does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction as it is not a party to the Rome Statute.