ICC Warrant for Putin ‘Absurd’ Threat to Head of Nuke Superpower - US Senate Hopeful
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is "absurd" and is intended to create a dangerous security situation for the head of a nuclear superpower, independent candidate for the US Senate Diane Sare told Sputnik.
"It's clearly absurd," Sare said. " It's designed to create a dangerous security situation for the head of state of a major nuclear superpower. And it's just indicative of what I was saying earlier."
"There is no standard of truth … there is a double standard right now of justice. And apparently the rules-based order means that we make the rules but not only do we make the rules, the rules themselves are arbitrary and can be changed."
Sare's comments come months after an investigation by US media revealed in mid-April that not long after the warrant was announced, the ICC was subsequently "flooded" with some $5 million in new funding for the institution.
The findings effectively detailed how "the ICC's issuance of Putin’s arrest warrant happened to coincide with a major donor’s conference for the court in London, England." It's reported the hefty financing came from the UK and its allies.
The ICC in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin and commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.
Russia repeatedly denied any forceful transfer of children, explaining that it's held evacuations to remove individuals away from the front lines of hostilities with Ukraine and places them in safe locations away from hostilities.
It's worth noting Russia does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction as it is not a party to the Rome Statute.