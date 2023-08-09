https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/iss-airborne-contaminants-could-surpass-those-in-american-households-1112480699.html

ISS Airborne Contaminants Could Surpass Those in American Households

ISS Airborne Contaminants Could Surpass Those in American Households

Scientists have found that harmful persistent organic pollutants, akin to those found in regular American homes, on the ISS raise concerns for the safety, design, and construction of future space stations. This highlights the need for thoughtful material selection to curb contaminant sources.

2023-08-09T14:56+0000

2023-08-09T14:56+0000

2023-08-09T14:56+0000

beyond politics

viral

americans

western europe

earth

university of birmingham

american lung association

international space station (iss)

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082603643_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9264d5b94f0874bbcd5c272881f2dc7b.jpg

A recent study by a group of scientists has revealed that the extent of harmful pollutants discovered in dust in the International Space Station's (ISS) air filters exceeded the median levels of those lodged in the floors of several households across the United States and Western Europe.The hazardous elements detected within this "space dust" include certain persistent organic pollutants (POPs) like polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), some per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or “forever chemicals,” and hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDD). Also, other harmful substances are the newly recognized brominated flame retardants (BFRs), organophosphate esters (OPEs), and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).The research team discovered that some PAHs are carcinogens, and the European Chemicals Agency might restrict some OPEs. BFRs and OPEs are used globally for fire safety in electronics, insulation, furniture, etc. PAH results from fuel combustion, while PCBs are used in building materials. PFAS is found in firefighting foams and consumer products. PBDE's presence in ISS dust may be from inorganic fire retardants.The International Space Station has hosted humans for over two decades since its 1998 launch. Due to the fire risk in spacecraft, the flammability of ISS materials is closely monitored, the scientists expressed.ISS air is recirculated 8 to 10 times per hour, removing carbon dioxide and contaminants, but its ability to eliminate flame retardants and certain chemicals remains uncertain. The study also found that everyday items like cameras, MP3 players, tablets, medical devices, and clothing could be sources of the detected chemicals.A report released by the American Lung Association in April 2023 disclosed that more than 119 million US residents, accounting for almost a third of the population, reside in environments with air pollution that can compromise their health and longevity. The publication, which mainly highlighted particle and ozone pollution, hinted that millions of Americans expose themselves to health risks each time they are outdoors.The issue of particle pollution continues to loom large in the US. They are microscopic at just 1/20th the diameter of a human hair, and can evade the body's usual protective mechanisms. Consisting of a mixture of solid and liquid droplets such as dirt, dust, soot, or smoke, they can lodge within the lungs or even be absorbed into the blood circulation. Research has highlighted the potential of exposure to these particles to trigger cancer and other harmful health effects.However, Harrad and his colleagues found chemical concentrations similar to those on Earth and believe their findings could aid future off-world planning.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/could-bidens-approach-toward-forever-chemicals-in-water-affect-his-2024-hopes-1111754823.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200910/wake-up-call-1-european-death-in-7-linked-to-increased-air-pollution-heat-waves-1080414911.html

western europe

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

space dust, international space station, iss air filters, harmful pollutants, persistent organic pollutants, polybrominated diphenyl ethers, pbdes, polychlorinated biphenyls, pcbs, per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, pfas, forever chemicals, hexabromocyclododecane, hbcdd, brominated flame retardants, bfrs, organophosphate esters, opes, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, pah, carcinogens, european chemicals agency, fire safety, electronics, insulation, furniture, fuel combustion, building materials, firefighting foams, carbon dioxide, air contaminants, health risks, particle pollution, ozone pollution, american lung association, outdoor air pollution, health effects, off-world planning.