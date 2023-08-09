https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/moodys-downgrades-us-banks-neocons-freak-out-as-russians-and-chinese-patrol-near-alaska-1112473082.html

Moody's Downgrades US Banks; Neocons Freak Out as Russians and Chinese Patrol Near Alaska

Moody's Downgrades US Banks; Neocons Freak Out as Russians and Chinese Patrol Near Alaska

US Neocons exhibit glaring hypocrisy as they argue for freedom of navigation in the South China Sea but try to claim sovereignty over international waters near Alaska.

2023-08-09T04:05+0000

2023-08-09T04:05+0000

2023-08-09T11:23+0000

the critical hour

radio

alaska

taiwan

niger

haiti

pakistan

ukraine

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112472925_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c00617b2f18d85a890dab879e83673d6.png

Moody's Downgrades US Banks; Neocons Freak Out as Russians and Chinese Patrol Near Alaska US Neocons exhibit glaring hypocrisy as they argue for freedom of navigation in the South China Sea but try to claim sovereignty over international waters near Alaska.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Washington Post claims China was involved in illegal hacking operations against Japan and other nations. Mark Sleboda argues that international cyber war battles between great powers are a normal part of international competition, and the US is the world's leader in cyber warfare. He also reminds us that the US sent thousands of its own emails to Mali due to a typing error and that the US has no intentions of moving towards peace in Ukraine.Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the collapse of the Ukraine conflict. Western propaganda has been pushing a trope in which the Ukraine conflict is a simplistic battle between the forces of good and an evil dictator. Alexander Mercouris argues that complex, sophisticated nations such as Russia and China are not being taken seriously and that the neocons will look for scapegoats in their efforts to find an off-ramp.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Biden signed a new bill that will cement economic ties between the US and Taiwan. KJ Noh argues that this is just another insult to China in that it gives Taiwan the status of an independent nation. He argues that the message of this legislation is clear, and it shows the US plan to hollow out the one-China principle and work to contain China.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The World Bank claims to be tracking inequality and working to alleviate its negative effects on the poor. Dr. Tauheed argues that the methods used to create and maintain data are intentionally flawed and are being used to mislead the public. He also contends that the UAW union is pushing for better benefits and will have some success.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is sending 3,000 troops to the Middle East in an escalation against Iran. Laith Marouf argues that the US cannot control the shipping lanes and transportation choke points due to technological advances by Iran and its allies.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss Capitalism, the Cold War, and the nuclear arms race. Traditionally, the issue of nuclear arms and the accompanying threat to humankind is rhetorically separated from the contradictions of capitalism. Dr. Desai argues that the United States has been the driving force behind the development and proliferation of nuclear weapons in a quest for world domination. She also ties capitalism to the nuclear arms race.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Africa and Haiti. The US is pushing for another armed invasion of Haiti, and the United Nations is considering authorizing the move. Dr. Pierre says there has been a frenzy in Western media designed to support a Western intervention. She argues that the UN has controlled Haiti through the core group since 2004. Additionally, Dr. Pierre says that the US empire has forced the current corrupt government onto the Haitian people and keeps it in power.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate of the Green Party, joins us to discuss the international struggle against colonialism and imperialism. The Black Alliance for Peace has released a statement supporting the fight against European domination on the African continent. Ajamu argues that all Africans and African descendants should condemn the US-led move for military intervention in West Africa. He believes that Western imperialism is losing its neo-colonialist grip on Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

alaska

taiwan

niger

haiti

pakistan

ukraine

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, cyber war battles, cyber warfare, ukraine conflict, ties between the us and taiwan, nuclear arms race, armed invasion of haiti, military intervention in west africa