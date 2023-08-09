https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/putin-puts-forward-new-procedure-for-informing-international-organizations-about-martial-law-1112477928.html
Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law
Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma a bill that proposes to change the procedure for informing international organizations about... 09.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-09T07:28+0000
2023-08-09T07:28+0000
2023-08-09T07:37+0000
russia
russia
state duma
council of europe
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a39b04a3f4b0ad421287e0385be4938.jpg
The bill proposes to amend the Federal Constitutional Law "On the State of Emergency" and the Federal Law "On Martial Law". According to the data base of the lower house, the draft proposes to omit the part about informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in the federal laws on a state of emergency and martial law.The amendments are related to the termination of Russia's participation in the Council of Europe. If the law is adopted, Moscow will not inform the Council of Europe Secretary General about the introduction and lifting of martial law or state of emergency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230216/state-duma-oks-law-to-end-council-of-europe-international-treaties-concerning-russia-1107501263.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53744eee5a5d2e7a97e856ab3e1b3fa0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, state duma, council of europe, vladimir putin
russia, state duma, council of europe, vladimir putin
Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law
07:28 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 09.08.2023)
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma a bill that proposes to change the procedure for informing international organizations about the introduction of martial law in Russia.
The bill proposes to amend the Federal Constitutional Law "On the State of Emergency" and the Federal Law "On Martial Law". According to the data base of the lower house, the draft proposes to omit the part about informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe
in the federal laws on a state of emergency and martial law.
"In paragraph 1 (Article 22 of the law on martial law) the words "and informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe" shall be excluded; in paragraph 2 the words "and informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe" shall be excluded," the text of the bill reads.
The amendments are related to the termination of Russia's participation in the Council of Europe. If the law is adopted, Moscow will not inform the Council of Europe
Secretary General about the introduction and lifting of martial law or state of emergency.