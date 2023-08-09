https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/putin-puts-forward-new-procedure-for-informing-international-organizations-about-martial-law-1112477928.html

Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law

Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma a bill that proposes to change the procedure for informing international organizations about martial law.

The bill proposes to amend the Federal Constitutional Law "On the State of Emergency" and the Federal Law "On Martial Law". According to the data base of the lower house, the draft proposes to omit the part about informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in the federal laws on a state of emergency and martial law.The amendments are related to the termination of Russia's participation in the Council of Europe. If the law is adopted, Moscow will not inform the Council of Europe Secretary General about the introduction and lifting of martial law or state of emergency.

