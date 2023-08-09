International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/putin-puts-forward-new-procedure-for-informing-international-organizations-about-martial-law-1112477928.html
Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law
Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma a bill that proposes to change the procedure for informing international organizations about... 09.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-09T07:28+0000
2023-08-09T07:37+0000
russia
russia
state duma
council of europe
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a39b04a3f4b0ad421287e0385be4938.jpg
The bill proposes to amend the Federal Constitutional Law "On the State of Emergency" and the Federal Law "On Martial Law". According to the data base of the lower house, the draft proposes to omit the part about informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in the federal laws on a state of emergency and martial law.The amendments are related to the termination of Russia's participation in the Council of Europe. If the law is adopted, Moscow will not inform the Council of Europe Secretary General about the introduction and lifting of martial law or state of emergency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230216/state-duma-oks-law-to-end-council-of-europe-international-treaties-concerning-russia-1107501263.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53744eee5a5d2e7a97e856ab3e1b3fa0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, state duma, council of europe, vladimir putin
russia, state duma, council of europe, vladimir putin

Putin Puts Forward New Procedure For Informing International Organizations About Martial Law

07:28 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 09.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin Congratulates AirborneTroops on Airborne Forces Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin Congratulates AirborneTroops on Airborne Forces Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma a bill that proposes to change the procedure for informing international organizations about the introduction of martial law in Russia.
The bill proposes to amend the Federal Constitutional Law "On the State of Emergency" and the Federal Law "On Martial Law". According to the data base of the lower house, the draft proposes to omit the part about informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in the federal laws on a state of emergency and martial law.
"In paragraph 1 (Article 22 of the law on martial law) the words "and informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe" shall be excluded; in paragraph 2 the words "and informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe" shall be excluded," the text of the bill reads.
Council of Europe - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
Russia
State Duma OKs Law to End Council of Europe International Treaties Concerning Russia
16 February, 11:29 GMT
The amendments are related to the termination of Russia's participation in the Council of Europe. If the law is adopted, Moscow will not inform the Council of Europe Secretary General about the introduction and lifting of martial law or state of emergency.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала