Report: Workers at UK Munitions Plant Supplying Ukraine to Strike Over Low Wages

Workers at a United Kingdom munitions plant that supplies missiles to Ukraine are going on a two-week strike over wages and bonuses, UK media reported on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Workers at a United Kingdom munitions plant that supplies missiles to Ukraine are going on a two-week strike over wages and bonuses, UK media reported on Tuesday.
Some 50 workers who handle and load missiles at the Defence Equipment & Support plant in the town of Beith, the county of Ayrshire in southwestern Scotland, the United Kingdom, have allegedly been short-changed by a pay and bonuses deal given by the rocket-assembly plant.
Louise Gilmour, the secretary of the GMB trade union in Scotland, said its members, who carry out "non-craft" roles at the plant, are now being paid up to 18,000 UK pounds ($23,000) less each year than other "skilled employees" after the plant's management significantly increased their wages to prevent the drain of the personnel by private defense companies.
"A two-tier culture has been allowed to embed itself in this workplace and risks good working relationships now and in the future," Gilmour told the media.
"Everyone brings different skills to their work and that should be recognized, but the role of our members is fundamental to the effective operation of this important site. They are only asking for fairness, and the support they have received from Scotland to Ukraine shows why they deserve it."
The union has won the support for the dispute from Ukrainian trade unions, the report said. The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine was cited in the report as saying the plant played "a crucial role" in supplying Ukraine with munitions, urging the plant's executives to settle the dispute "as soon as possible."
A UK Defense Ministry spokesperson said the strikes at the plant, which assembles the Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles being supplied to Ukraine by the ministry, would not affect the delivery of weapons.
"These strikes will have no effect on our ability to provide capability to Ukraine. Pre-planned contingency measures are being implemented at DM Beith to ensure the continued safe and compliant operation of the site," the media quoted the spokesperson.
The official added the ministry remains "open to dialogue with GMB to discuss the issues raised and work towards resolving them."
Russia has condemned foreign military support of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target for Russian forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.