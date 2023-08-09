https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ron-desantis-2024-team-undergoes-third-campaign-shuffle-this-month-amid-growing-concerns-1112474349.html

Ron DeSantis' 2024 Team Undergoes Third Campaign Shuffle This Month Amid Growing Concerns

Ron DeSantis' 2024 Team Undergoes Third Campaign Shuffle This Month Amid Growing Concerns

Following the termination of a third of his campaign staff, and a recent cut off from his biggest donor, DeSantis has changed the order of his campaign manager.

2023-08-09T04:06+0000

2023-08-09T04:06+0000

2023-08-09T04:06+0000

americas

ron desantis

us politics

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094928433_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0957d31db76a6603173c71d3f3b60713.jpg

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently replaced his campaign manager in what has become a month of complete and utter political shakeups ahead of the 2024 election cycle.DeSantis replaced his current campaign manager, Generra Peck, with James Uthmeier, while David Polyansky, a senior adviser to the pro-DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down,” will become the deputy campaign manager to his campaign.Uthmeier, the chief of staff from his state office, has been considered a trusted adviser to DeSantis for years and is expected to work alongside Peck, who is staying on as a chief strategist. Peck previously served as DeSantis’ campaign manager for his 2022 reelection bid, in which he won by 20 points. The latest rendition of political musical chairs marks the third time DeSantis opted to reshuffle his 2024 campaign. In the first six weeks of his campaign, the Florida governor managed to burn through $7.9 million of his campaign funds. Then, in mid-July, DeSantis fired about a third of his staff, axing to a total of 38 jobs.Throwing a wrench into the campaign, it was also revealed late Sunday that DeSantis’ biggest campaign donor pulled back on his funding due to the governor’s “extremist” views, particularly on issues surrounding abortion.According to a campaign insider who spoke to media on condition of anonymity, the shift in campaign managers was “no surprise” and “should have happened weeks ago.”Another person close to the campaign added that Uthmeier had the “trust” of DeSantis and his wife, and was well regarded by the campaign staff, while Peck had “lost [the] confidence” of the team. It was noted that while Uthmeier will take on the “CEO” role of the campaign, he will rely heavily on Polyansky as well as Marc Reichelderfer, an experienced political consultant from Tallahassee, Florida.However, it's reported the shakeup may scare off more of DeSantis’ backers. One fundraiser voiced concern with Uthmeier’s inexperience, according to one report: "You've got to know the basics of politics, the speed at which politics goes compared to government. Two different worlds," the fundraiser said.Even as former President Donald Trump battles three criminal indictments, with more on the way, DeSantis has struggled to appeal to both Trump loyalists as well as more moderate Republicans. “I feel like Republicans want an alternative to Trump and DeSantis was sort of it — and then they made a summary judgment that, no, it’s not him,” said Rick Tyler, an experienced Republican strategist who once worked on presidential campaigns.“[DeSantis] is clearly an intelligent person,” Tyler added. “But he has no idea how to run for president and no idea how to beat Trump because treating Trump as unexploded ordnance doesn’t work. We know that doesn’t work.”A recent poll showed Republican voters view Trump, not DeSantis, as the stronger GOP candidate to face off against US President Joe Biden, and as the Republican candidate who is more likely to “get things done” once in office.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/desantis-biggest-donor-pulls-back-on-funding-due-to-extremism---report-1112412999.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

ron desantis, us politics, 2024 us presidential election, joe biden, donald trump