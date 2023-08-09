International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/russia-can-now-use-rubles-to-fulfill-guarantees-provided-in-foreign-currency-1112491281.html
Russia Can Now Use Rubles to Fulfill Guarantees Provided in Foreign Currency
Russia Can Now Use Rubles to Fulfill Guarantees Provided in Foreign Currency
Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a temporary procedure for fulfilling state guarantees provided in foreign currency, allowing them to be paid in rubles even without the consent of the beneficiaries, according to a decree published on Wednesday.
2023-08-09T16:40+0000
2023-08-09T17:05+0000
russia
russia
russian finance ministry
vladimir putin
ruble
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112491084_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7b76bdf299985fa163bb14c506f28a80.jpg
"Establish that the fulfillment of obligations of the Russian Federation (the guarantor) state pertaining to guarantees that are provided in foreign currency ... to beneficiaries who are Russian and foreign legal entities and individuals, international financial organizations, is carried out with consideration of the specifics provided by this decree," the document read. According to the document, Russia will fulfill its obligations in rubles if requested by a beneficiary. However, even in the absence of such a request, Russia may pay a beneficiary in rubles if it is impossible for it to fulfill its obligations in foreign currency. The money is then transferred to an account opened at the request of the Russian Finance Ministry with an organization that acts as the Russian government's agent in matters of providing state guarantees. Currently, this is Russian state corporation VEB.RF.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/putin-approves-special-procedure-for-payments-in-rubles-foreign-currency-for-agri-exports-1112467588.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112491084_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5270ac61b6e545f0d14fe55cad974ef0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian state guarantees, guearantess in foreing currency, russian rubles, russia will pay in rubles
russian state guarantees, guearantess in foreing currency, russian rubles, russia will pay in rubles

Russia Can Now Use Rubles to Fulfill Guarantees Provided in Foreign Currency

16:40 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 17:05 GMT 09.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRuble banknotes
Ruble banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a temporary procedure for fulfilling state guarantees provided in foreign currency, allowing them to be paid in rubles even without the consent of the beneficiaries, according to a decree published on Wednesday.
"Establish that the fulfillment of obligations of the Russian Federation (the guarantor) state pertaining to guarantees that are provided in foreign currency ... to beneficiaries who are Russian and foreign legal entities and individuals, international financial organizations, is carried out with consideration of the specifics provided by this decree," the document read.
The 200, 2000 and 5000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
Russia
Putin Approves Special Procedure for Payments in Rubles, Foreign Currency for Agri-Exports
Yesterday, 15:29 GMT
According to the document, Russia will fulfill its obligations in rubles if requested by a beneficiary. However, even in the absence of such a request, Russia may pay a beneficiary in rubles if it is impossible for it to fulfill its obligations in foreign currency. The money is then transferred to an account opened at the request of the Russian Finance Ministry with an organization that acts as the Russian government's agent in matters of providing state guarantees. Currently, this is Russian state corporation VEB.RF.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала