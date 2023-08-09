Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Two Combat Drones Trying to Reach Moscow

International
Russian air defense systems have shot down two combat drones that were trying to reach Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early on Wednesday.
"There was an attempt to fly two combat drones into the city," Sobyanin said on Telegram.The mayor said there was no immediate information about casualties from falling debris, adding that emergency services were working at the site.The incident comes days after the Russian armed forces thwarted Ukrainian mechanized brigades' attempts to carry out strikes in the direction of Krasny Liman, having shot down four drones and targeted two enemy strongpoints in Torsky and Serebryansky.
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevAn aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia.
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have shot down two combat drones that were trying to reach Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early on Wednesday.
"There was an attempt to fly two combat drones into the city," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
"Both were shot down by air defenses. One near Domodedovo [town in the south of Moscow], and the other one near the [Moscow-] Minsk highway."
The mayor said there was no immediate information about casualties from falling debris, adding that emergency services were working at the site.
The incident comes days after the Russian armed forces thwarted Ukrainian mechanized brigades' attempts to carry out strikes in the direction of Krasny Liman, having shot down four drones and targeted two enemy strongpoints in Torsky and Serebryansky.
Russian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2023
Russia
Russian Military Thwarts Ukraine's Assault Attempts Near Krasny Liman
5 August, 03:42 GMT
