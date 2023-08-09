https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/russias-air-defenses-shoot-down-two-combat-drones-trying-to-reach-moscow-1112473525.html

Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Two Combat Drones Trying to Reach Moscow

Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Two Combat Drones Trying to Reach Moscow

Russian air defense systems have shot down two combat drones that were trying to reach Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early on Wednesday.

"There was an attempt to fly two combat drones into the city," Sobyanin said on Telegram.The mayor said there was no immediate information about casualties from falling debris, adding that emergency services were working at the site.The incident comes days after the Russian armed forces thwarted Ukrainian mechanized brigades' attempts to carry out strikes in the direction of Krasny Liman, having shot down four drones and targeted two enemy strongpoints in Torsky and Serebryansky.

