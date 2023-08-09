International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses 370 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD
Ukraine Loses 370 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 370 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said, adding that another six attacks were repulsed in the Kupyans direction, three in the Zaporozhye direction and two in the Krasnyi Lyman direction. Additionally, Ukraine has lost up to 180 military in the South Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses 370 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD

12:46 GMT 09.08.2023
A Russian serviceman of a mortar unit charges a mortar, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian serviceman of a mortar unit charges a mortar, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 370 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said, adding that another six attacks were repulsed in the Kupyans direction, three in the Zaporozhye direction and two in the Krasnyi Lyman direction.
"Up to 370 Ukrainian military, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction] over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Ukraine has lost up to 180 military in the South Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry added.
