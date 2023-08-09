https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ukraine-loses-370-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---mod-1112483474.html

Ukraine Loses 370 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 370 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said, adding that another six attacks were repulsed in the Kupyans direction, three in the Zaporozhye direction and two in the Krasnyi Lyman direction. Additionally, Ukraine has lost up to 180 military in the South Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry added.

