Ukraine has lost up to 370 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 370 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said, adding that another six attacks
were repulsed in the Kupyans direction, three in the Zaporozhye direction and two in the Krasnyi Lyman direction.
"Up to 370 Ukrainian military, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed [in the Donetsk direction] over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Ukraine has lost up to 180 military in the South Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry added.