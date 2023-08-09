https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/russian-forces-foil-six-attempted-attacks-by-ukraine-in-svatovo-krasny-liman-directions-1112474076.html

Russian Forces Foil Six Attempted Attacks by Ukraine in Svatovo, Krasny Liman Directions

Units of Russia's Center Group of Forces thwarted six Ukrainian attempted attacks in the Svatovo and Krasny Liman directions, with the enemy losing some 60 soldiers, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the group's press center, said.

"Units of the Center Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and air strikes, have thwarted and repulsed six attempted attacks by assault groups of the 21st and 42nd Mechanized Brigades and the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces during the active defense on the occupied lines. The enemy's losses amounted to about 60 soldiers," Savchuk said. He added that an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle and two pickup trucks have been destroyed. The forces have also hit two Ukrainian strongholds, a command and observation post and two temporary military personnel hubs.The latest comes on the heels of reports that Russian air defenses down two combat drones moving toward the Moscow vicinity. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has since indicated that one of the drones was down near Domodedovo and the second was eliminated along the Moscow-Minsk highway.

