US Stoking Tension in Persian Gulf as Its 'Losing Control,' Needs 'More Wars'

US is losing control, and cannot maintain it without creating more wars, which explains why it is stoking tension in the Persian Gulf, Laith Marouf told Sputnik.

The United States realizes that it is losing control, and cannot maintain it without creating more wars, which explains why it is stoking tension in the Persian Gulf, Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, told Sputnik.With increasingly more countries rejecting the US-driven so-called "rules-based order," and America feeling that its coveted superior role of “being the world policeman that the laws don't apply to” slipping from its grasp, Washington is desperate to fan hostilities in the region, Marouf underscored. “In the last two years, we saw multiple ships confiscated by the United States - some in international waters - that belong to Iran," Laith Marouf pointed out, adding:Dangerous EscalationReports of more than 3,000 US military personnel having arrived in the Red Sea on board two warships following Washington’s allegations of Iran "seizing" several civilian ships in the waterways is a dangerous escalation, Mazda Majidi, long-time antiwar and social justice activist from Iran, told Sputnik.Washington accuses Iran’s Navy of no less than 20 such incidents involving commercial vessels over the past two years.“The average, accordingly, is less than one a month,” underscored Mazda Majidi, who has written extensively on the nuclear deal and other issues pertaining to Iran and the Middle East. He added that, like the Iranian Navy has said, some of the instances were a reaction to a distress signal, when they went in to see if they could help.The activist further emphasized that with the US Navy displaying constant activity with its warships in the very narrow waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, and with the maneuvers happening off Bahrain, with its major US naval base, there is a reason that Iran feels “threatened by the constant US presence.”“And it's not paranoia, it's it's real concern when you have a military force as powerful as the US right off your coast,” Mazda Majidi said.Bearing in mind that approximately 20 percent of the world's oil goes through the Persian Gulf, and specifically the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian government has been warning for years that the US presence in the Red Sea is fraught with potential consequences for the crude trade, if nothing else. But there is also a much greater danger.Iran's naval presence in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea in the region is related to its own security, he added, while giving credit to the possibility that the US, with its current moves, is trying to tell Tehran that if it fails to enter agreements with Washington, “they can always escalate.”As for reports of US putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, this could be “posturing,” Mazda Majidi accentuated. "First of all, the ships, from whatever countries... transporting goods… have to agree to this, protection… And then there are insurance issues. So it's this is not as easy as it sounds," he conceded, but if it does happen, “it's very much a wartime kind of action.”

