Yars Missile, Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle to Debut at ARMY-2023 Arms Expo

Russia began working on new strategic weapons systems in the early 2000s, immediately after the United States withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty – the first major strategic treaty between the nuclear superpowers which Washington would unilaterally rip up over the next two decades.

The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile’s mobile launcher and the upper stage of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle will be demonstrated for the first time ever to the public at the ARMY-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, Russian Strategic Missile Troops commander Sergei Karakaev has revealed.The commander also confirmed that the Strategic Rocket Troops will complete the re-equipment of their ground-based ICBM units to new Yars missile systems this year, with the systems expected to replace variants of the Topol ICBM presently in service at the Bologovsky missile formation in Tver region near Moscow, and rearmament also underway at the Kozelsky, Yasnensky and Uzhur missile formations.The Strategic Rocket Troops also plan to show off the Listva, a remote demining vehicle developed specially to ensure the security of ICBM convoys in remote areas.“For the Strategic Rocket troops, just as for other branches of the military, events such as the [ARMY] forum serve as universal platforms allowing for interaction between operators and developers of products created by the military-industrial complex that are entering service, establishing scientific and constructive ties with leading experts in key directions for the improvement and strengthening of the country’s defense capability,” Karakaev said.What is ARMY-2023?The ARMY-2023 International Military-Technical Forum will be held between August 14 and 20 at the Patriot Expo Center, Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds across Moscow region. Organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, the annual event traditionally features many foreign exhibitors and visitors, particularly from Russia-friendly nations. This year, the expo is expected to host nearly 1,500 exhibitors from seven countries, nearly 500 accredited international journalists, 85 official delegations (including 18 high-ranking military delegations), and over 350 pieces of military equipment which will be put on display.What are the Yars and Avangard Strategic Weapons Systems?The RS-24 Yars ICBM is one of two latest-generation Russian ICBMs. It's capable of carrying up to six independently targetable warheads with a payload of between 150 and 500 kilotons apiece. Introduced into service in the early 2010s, the missile system is expected to serve as the backbone of the ground-based component of Russia’s nuclear deterrent. The missile has a 12,000 km range, and is said to be capable of defeating all current and prospective anti-missile systems, including US Aegis Ashore anti-ballistic missile installations.The Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle is one of about half-a-dozen new strategic systems unveiled by President Putin at a 2018 speech to lawmakers designed to help preserve global strategic stability, and ensure that even if the US does manage to build its long-dreamed of missile shield, Russia would still be able to retaliate to any US first strike aggression. Carried aboard R-36 or RS-28 Sarmat missiles, Avangards have a maximum boost speed of up to Mach 27 in near-space flight, and Mach 15-20 in conditions of atmospheric drag, and are designed to overwhelm and defeat any and all anti-missile defense systems. The nuclear-capable glide vehicles have a reported range of over 6,000 km, and an explosive power of between 0.8 and 2 megatons when armed with a nuclear payload.

