Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Killed Moments After Quito Rally
Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador's August election, was killed late Wednesday, moments after leaving a campaign rally in Quito.
00:42 GMT 10.08.2023 (Updated: 01:05 GMT 10.08.2023)
Being updated
The fatal Wednesday shooting comes 11 days before Ecuador was set to hold its presidential election on August 20. Early elections were called in May by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to avoid his forced removal by the nation's legislature.
Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador's August election, was killed late Wednesday, moments after leaving a campaign rally in Quito.
The fatal shooting was said to have taken place at about 6:20 p.m. local time just 50 meters from the entrance of the rally venue in the Ecuadorian capital. Eyewitnesses said three shots were heard before Villavicencio was seen falling to the ground.
Local media reports have indicated that several individuals sustained injuries from the shooting; however, it's unclear what the severity of the injuries range. The gunmen have reportedly not been detained.
The assassination was initially confirmed by friend and campaign adviser Carlos Figueroa before Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso issued a statement on the incident.
"Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio," Lasso write on a social media post. "My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished."
"Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them," he added.
The president noted that a security meeting was being called to assess the situation.