International
Breaking News: Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Killed Moments After Quito Rally
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/ecuadorian-presidential-candidate-fernando-villavicencio-killed-moments-after-quito-rally-1112496800.html
Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Killed Moments After Quito Rally
Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Killed Moments After Quito Rally
Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador's August election, was killed late Wednesday, moments after leaving a campaign rally in Quito.
2023-08-10T00:42+0000
2023-08-10T01:05+0000
americas
ecuador
quito
campaign rally
assassination
presidential candidate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103714/21/1037142175_0:243:2592:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_c11494225e9b0ea7cc638ff242699abd.jpg
Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador's August election, was killed late Wednesday, moments after leaving a campaign rally in Quito.The fatal shooting was said to have taken place at about 6:20 p.m. local time just 50 meters from the entrance of the rally venue in the Ecuadorian capital. Eyewitnesses said three shots were heard before Villavicencio was seen falling to the ground.Local media reports have indicated that several individuals sustained injuries from the shooting; however, it's unclear what the severity of the injuries range. The gunmen have reportedly not been detained.The assassination was initially confirmed by friend and campaign adviser Carlos Figueroa before Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso issued a statement on the incident."Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio," Lasso write on a social media post. "My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished.""Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them," he added.The president noted that a security meeting was being called to assess the situation.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
americas
quito
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103714/21/1037142175_0:0:2592:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_7cf3ca2f123a2d8fa871cf2b56267e6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ecuador, quito, campaign rally, fernando villavicencio
ecuador, quito, campaign rally, fernando villavicencio

Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Killed Moments After Quito Rally

00:42 GMT 10.08.2023 (Updated: 01:05 GMT 10.08.2023)
© Flickr / Phillip BarronFlag of Ecuador
Flag of Ecuador - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2023
© Flickr / Phillip Barron
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The fatal Wednesday shooting comes 11 days before Ecuador was set to hold its presidential election on August 20. Early elections were called in May by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to avoid his forced removal by the nation's legislature.
Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador's August election, was killed late Wednesday, moments after leaving a campaign rally in Quito.
The fatal shooting was said to have taken place at about 6:20 p.m. local time just 50 meters from the entrance of the rally venue in the Ecuadorian capital. Eyewitnesses said three shots were heard before Villavicencio was seen falling to the ground.
Local media reports have indicated that several individuals sustained injuries from the shooting; however, it's unclear what the severity of the injuries range. The gunmen have reportedly not been detained.
The assassination was initially confirmed by friend and campaign adviser Carlos Figueroa before Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso issued a statement on the incident.
"Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio," Lasso write on a social media post. "My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished."
"Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them," he added.
The president noted that a security meeting was being called to assess the situation.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала