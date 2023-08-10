https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/imran-khans-party-demands-probe-into-us-role-in-pakistani-leaders-2022-ouster-1112518109.html

Imran Khan's Party Demands Probe Into US Role in Pakistani Leader's 2022 Ouster

Imran Khan's Party Demands Probe Into US Role in Pakistani Leader's 2022 Ouster

MOSCOW - (Sputnik) - The Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an independent investigation into the role played by the US in last year's vote of no-confidence that led to Khan's ouster.

2023-08-10T18:20+0000

2023-08-10T18:20+0000

2023-08-10T18:20+0000

world

imran khan

pakistan

washington

state department

tehreek-e-insaf (pti)

us

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103847371_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_e36348dfe16a77dcbe838ceb8af0293d.jpg

The call comes a day after independent US media published a leaked cable confirming Khan's repeated accusations that the US engineered his ouster from power in 2022 to be true.The diplomatic cypher obtained by US media showed that the State Department deployed a series of incentives and threats to convince the powerful Pakistani military and its civilian allies to have Khan removed after he declared Pakistan's neutrality in the Ukrainian crisis.A senior State Department official was revealed to have told the then-Pakistani ambassador to Washington in a March 7, 2022 meeting that "if the no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister succeeds, all will be forgiven." Otherwise, Washington warned, measures would be taken to ensure Pakistan's international isolation.In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's federal and regional legislatures for five years, after finding him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in the Toshakhana, Pakistan's national treasury, and concealing information about gifts he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader and current Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai worth a total of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($500,000). Khan has denied wrongdoing and accused his political enemies of engaging in a politicized "witch hunt" against him. On Saturday, media reported that an Islamabad court has sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison after finding him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/confirmed-us-pressed-pakistani-government-to-oust-imran-khan-over-neutrality-on-ukraine-1112492001.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/goal-of-imran-khans-arrest-to-keep-ex-pakistani-pm-out-of-elections-1112461506.html

pakistan

washington

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, united states, probe, investigation, meddling, ouster, imran khan, ukraine