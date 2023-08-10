https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russia-can-send-over-55mln-tonnes-of-grain-to-world-market-in-2023-2024-1112507756.html
Russia Can Send Over 55Mln Tonnes of Grain to World Market in 2023-2024
Russia Can Send Over 55Mln Tonnes of Grain to World Market in 2023-2024
Russia can supply the world market with 55 million tonnes of grain or more, if harvest forecasts rise, in the 2023-2024 season, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday.
"This year we plan to export about 55 million tonnes [based on] our crop plants. This figure can be adjusted upwards in the course of harvesting. If we see that our forecasts for harvesting in terms of grain volume are growing, we will adjust the figure in terms of export volumes as well," Dmitry Patrushev said.Russia will also supply 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain to six African countries free of charge in the near future, the official added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia can supply the world market with 55 million tonnes of grain or more, if harvest forecasts rise, in the 2023-2024 season, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday.
"This year we plan to export about 55 million tonnes [based on] our crop plants. This figure can be adjusted upwards in the course of harvesting. If we see that our forecasts for harvesting in terms of grain volume are growing, we will adjust the figure in terms of export volumes as well," Dmitry Patrushev said.
Russia will also supply 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain
to six African countries free of charge in the near future, the official added.