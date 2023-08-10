https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-su-34-fighter-bombers-hit-over-10-ukrainian-targets---mod-1112499020.html

Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bombers Hit Over 10 Ukrainian Targets - MoD

Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bombers Hit Over 10 Ukrainian Targets - MoD

Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers hit more than 10 targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions, the South grouping's spokesman Vadim Astafyev told Sputnik.

2023-08-10T05:12+0000

2023-08-10T05:12+0000

2023-08-10T05:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

avdeevka

armed forces of ukraine

sukhoi su-34

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_0:205:2627:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9890029cd07624ee36447a85db8c56.jpg

"The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Southern Grouping of Troops hit more than 10 facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk and Aleksandrov-Kalinovsk directions," Astafyev said. Russian attack aircraft also destroyed enemy manpower in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Veseloye and Avdeevka; the crews of army aviation helicopters destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the areas of Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheevka (the Donetsk People's Republic), he said.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-destroy-ukrainian-mortar-units--1112384746.html

ukraine

russia

avdeevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian target, russian su-34 fighter-bombers, armed forces of ukraine