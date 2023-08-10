https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-su-34-fighter-bombers-hit-over-10-ukrainian-targets---mod-1112499020.html
Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bombers Hit Over 10 Ukrainian Targets - MoD
Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers hit more than 10 targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions, the South grouping's spokesman Vadim Astafyev told Sputnik.
"The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Southern Grouping of Troops hit more than 10 facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk and Aleksandrov-Kalinovsk directions," Astafyev said. Russian attack aircraft also destroyed enemy manpower in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Veseloye and Avdeevka; the crews of army aviation helicopters destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the areas of Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheevka (the Donetsk People's Republic), he said.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers hit more than 10 targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions, the South grouping's spokesman Vadim Astafyev told Sputnik.
"The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Southern Grouping of Troops hit more than 10 facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk and Aleksandrov-Kalinovsk directions," Astafyev said.
Russian attack aircraft also destroyed enemy manpower in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Veseloye and Avdeevka; the crews of army aviation helicopters destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the areas of Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheevka (the Donetsk People's Republic), he said.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."