Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Mortar Units
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Mortar Units
Two Su-25SM attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces wiped out Ukrainian mortar positions in the Krasny Liman direction. Protected by heavy armor the jets are resistant to ground fire, while capable of carrying various weapons from bombs to a 30mm cannon.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published a video of a pair of Su-25SM "Grach" launching a missile strike at an altitude of only around 25 meters and a velocity of 800/h using 80mm and 122mm caliber missiles.The Sukhoi attack jets have been successfully performing tasks since the beginning of the special operation. Designed to support infantry and destroy ground targets, the Su-25 have been instrumental in annihilating Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles.Kiev's much-touted counteroffensive effort was launched in early June after several delays. Zelensky’s partners in the West have been voicing concerns over the negative results of the Ukrainian efforts, pointing out severe losses among servicemen and the NATO-supplied military equipment.
