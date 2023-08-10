https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/trump-claims-biden-petrified-of-china-because-beijing-pays-him-millions-of-dollars-1112498147.html

Trump Claims Biden 'Petrified of China' Because Beijing Pays Him 'Millions of Dollars'

Former US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes incumbent President Joe Biden is "so petrified of China" because they are paying him "millions and millions of dollars."

"I believe we have a compromised president. I believe he's so petrified of China because they know how much money has been given to him, and they know where it is," Trump said during an interview with US media. "As of today, I think $32 million that went into his accounts, the various accounts of the family. That's a tremendous amount of money. And nothing was done for it. It was just a bribe ... I'm amazed nothing was ever done."Trump added during the interview that Biden "is so afraid of China, and the reason he's afraid is because I believe they paid him a tremendous amount of money, and he doesn't want people to find out about it." The former US president claimed that he believes China paid the Bidens "a lot more than that." The former commander-in-chief claimed that all signs point to China paying Biden "a fortune" because he has not seen "anyone so weak on China" before. Trump went to reference Beijing's influence in Cuba and South America over the last three years.At one point during the interview, Trump went so far as to describe Biden as a "Manchurian candidate," otherwise known as an individual who has become a puppet for a foreign nation.Trump later shifted and called on congressional lawmakers to undertake impeachment proceedings against Biden over evidence gathered by the House Oversight Committee regarding the Biden family's business dealings.Trump's comments came just as Biden signed an executive order clamping on US investments going toward China, specifically covering computer chips, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence.Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy responded to the development late Wednesday and reiterated China's disappointment while also pointing out that bilateral trade between the two nations has always been "mutually beneficial in nature."

