US Intel Strategy Names China Only Major Competitor, Dubs Russia ‘Immediate Threat’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States views China as the only competitor capable of reshaping the international order, while Russia represents an "immediate and ongoing" threat in Europe, according to the 2023 National Intelligence Strategy (NIS).

"The PRC is the only U.S. competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do so," the strategy document said.The strategy called on the US intelligence community (IC) to "deepen and expand" its expertise, invest in developing innovative methods and cultivating new sources. It also recommended working to improve cooperation with foreign allies and partners, as well as with public and private sectors, on understanding and addressing technological and other risks.The strategy established six major goals for the US intelligence community, among them recruiting and developing a talented workforce, positioning itself for intensifying strategic competition, diversifying and strengthening partnerships.

