WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States views China as the only competitor capable of reshaping the international order, while Russia represents an "immediate and ongoing" threat in Europe, according to the 2023 National Intelligence Strategy (NIS).
"The PRC is the only U.S. competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do so," the strategy document said.The strategy called on the US intelligence community (IC) to "deepen and expand" its expertise, invest in developing innovative methods and cultivating new sources. It also recommended working to improve cooperation with foreign allies and partners, as well as with public and private sectors, on understanding and addressing technological and other risks.The strategy established six major goals for the US intelligence community, among them recruiting and developing a talented workforce, positioning itself for intensifying strategic competition, diversifying and strengthening partnerships.
US Intel Strategy Names China Only Major Competitor, Dubs Russia ‘Immediate Threat’

18:28 GMT 10.08.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States views China as the only competitor capable of reshaping the international order, while Russia represents an "immediate and ongoing" threat in Europe, according to the 2023 National Intelligence Strategy (NIS).
"The PRC is the only U.S. competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do so," the strategy document said.
Russia poses "an immediate and ongoing threat" to the regional security order in Europe and Eurasia and is a "source of disruption and instability globally," the document claimed. However, Moscow "lacks the across-the-spectrum" capabilities of the PRC, it stated.
The strategy called on the US intelligence community (IC) to "deepen and expand" its expertise, invest in developing innovative methods and cultivating new sources. It also recommended working to improve cooperation with foreign allies and partners, as well as with public and private sectors, on understanding and addressing technological and other risks.
"The IC will improve its ability to provide timely and accurate insights into competitor intentions, capabilities, and actions by strengthening capabilities in language, technical, and cultural expertise and harnessing open source, 'big data,' artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics. The IC also must enhance its ability to understand how countries in every region of the world perceive, are implicated by, and seek to navigate this new landscape, and assess their opportunities to enhance strategic relationships with the United States," the strategy said.
The strategy established six major goals for the US intelligence community, among them recruiting and developing a talented workforce, positioning itself for intensifying strategic competition, diversifying and strengthening partnerships.
