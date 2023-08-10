https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/watch-russian-and-chinese-warships-conduct-joint-patrol-in-pacific-ocean-1112507268.html
Watch Russian and Chinese Warships Conduct Joint Patrol in Pacific Ocean
Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies have repulsed an air attack by a conditional enemy during a joint patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of warships of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China conducting special drills with aircraft and helicopter crews as part of the tasks of the third joint maritime patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. As part of an air defense exercise, the crews of the ships practiced algorithms for repelling an attack by conditional enemy air attack means from various altitudes and directions.
The Russian Defense Ministry
has released a video clip of warships of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China conducting special drills with aircraft and helicopter crews as part of the tasks of the third joint maritime patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.
As part of an air defense exercise, the crews of the ships practiced algorithms for repelling an attack by conditional enemy air attack means from various altitudes and directions.