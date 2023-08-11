https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/final-de-feathering-musks-x-to-auction-off-twitter-themed-memorabilia-1112525466.html

Final De-Feathering? Musk’s X to Auction Off Twitter-Themed Memorabilia

Final De-Feathering? Musk’s X to Auction Off Twitter-Themed Memorabilia

Elon Musk to auction off from X’s San Francisco headquarters Twitter-themed memorabilia.

2023-08-11T06:26+0000

2023-08-11T06:26+0000

2023-08-11T06:26+0000

beyond politics

us

elon musk

barack obama

ellen degeneres

san francisco

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112526373_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afcaac71fced9868ee763234e15186e0.jpg

For anyone looking to snatch up a Twitter themed-bargain, here is something to look forward to: billionaire Elon Musk appears to be shedding all vestiges of his social media platform’s previous brand identity after changing the logo to “X”.Now that the Blue Bird has been ditched by the platform that Musk acquired back in late October 2022 for $44 billion, a bunch of memorabilia is set to be auctioned off from X’s San Francisco headquarters.Every single item, ranging from office equipment, such as desks, chairs or printers, to an assortment of bird-themed props, has an opening bid set at $25, as per auction house Heritage Global Partners.The online auction with 584 lots bears the title "Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!"For anyone hoping to pick up some collector's items, there are some eye-catching bits and bobs to look out for. For example, the building signs with the Blue Bird logo.No, they haven’t been removed yet - that's something the buyer would need to do. According to the auction listings, the logo sign on the company's headquarters on 10th Street in San Francisco may be removed, but “… Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits."Two oil paintings of photographs that previously went viral on Twitter will also be auctioned. One is of a selfie of comedian Ellen Degeneres taken at the 2014 Academy Awards. The other is an image that then-US President Barack Obama tweeted when he was re-elected in 2012. At the time, it drummed up a record number of "likes" on the social media platform.There is also musical equipment listed, ranging from drum kits and amplifiers to guitars, as well as a DJ booth.In early June, Elon Musk, who finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October 2022, hinted that he was considering rebranding Twitter in order to unleash the platform's full potential. Finally, in late July he tweeted that, "soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/elon-musk-says-twitter-will-ditch-bird-logo-1112085949.html

san francisco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

elon musk, auction, x, twitter-themed memorabilia.