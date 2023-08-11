https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/india-japan-us--australia-to-kick-off-malabar-2023-naval-exercise-on-friday-1112523649.html
India, Japan, US & Australia to Kick Off Malabar 2023 Naval Exercise on Friday
India, Japan, US & Australia to Kick Off Malabar 2023 Naval Exercise on Friday
India, Japan, the United States and Australia will kick off the Malabar 2023 naval exercise off the coast of Sydney on Friday.
2023-08-11T02:10+0000
2023-08-11T02:10+0000
2023-08-11T02:10+0000
military
australia
japan
sydney
us
naval drills
joint military exercises
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691415_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfce1ec22aa6d0422911171e1b1d17e5.jpg
The 31st edition of the international drills is scheduled to take place from August 11-21. For the first time, the drills, previously held in the Indian Ocean, will take place in the Pacific Ocean off Australia's east coast. The countries’ navies will be represented by three destroyers, one frigate, one landing and one surface vessel. A P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will also take part in the drills. The military will practice joint operations with a focus on anti-submarine warfare. The participating countries emphasized that the exercise is not directed against any particular nation and is solely intended to improve interoperability among the four navies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/human-remains-aircraft-debris-found-amid-search-for-crashed-australian-helicopter-1112378796.html
australia
japan
sydney
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691415_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_905e28feb22602acaafcfa448e3f91e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
india, japan, the united states, australia, malabar 2023 naval exercise
india, japan, the united states, australia, malabar 2023 naval exercise
India, Japan, US & Australia to Kick Off Malabar 2023 Naval Exercise on Friday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India, Japan, the United States and Australia will kick off the Malabar 2023 naval exercise off the coast of Sydney on Friday.
The 31st edition of the international drills is scheduled to take place from August 11-21. For the first time, the drills, previously held in the Indian Ocean, will take place in the Pacific Ocean off Australia's east coast.
The countries’ navies will be represented by three destroyers, one frigate, one landing and one surface vessel. A P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will also take part in the drills. The military will practice joint operations with a focus on anti-submarine warfare.
The participating countries emphasized that the exercise is not directed against any particular nation and is solely intended to improve interoperability among the four navies.