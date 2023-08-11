https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/india-japan-us--australia-to-kick-off-malabar-2023-naval-exercise-on-friday-1112523649.html

India, Japan, US & Australia to Kick Off Malabar 2023 Naval Exercise on Friday

India, Japan, the United States and Australia will kick off the Malabar 2023 naval exercise off the coast of Sydney on Friday.

The 31st edition of the international drills is scheduled to take place from August 11-21. For the first time, the drills, previously held in the Indian Ocean, will take place in the Pacific Ocean off Australia's east coast. The countries’ navies will be represented by three destroyers, one frigate, one landing and one surface vessel. A P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will also take part in the drills. The military will practice joint operations with a focus on anti-submarine warfare. The participating countries emphasized that the exercise is not directed against any particular nation and is solely intended to improve interoperability among the four navies.

