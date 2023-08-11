International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/india-japan-us--australia-to-kick-off-malabar-2023-naval-exercise-on-friday-1112523649.html
India, Japan, US & Australia to Kick Off Malabar 2023 Naval Exercise on Friday
India, Japan, US & Australia to Kick Off Malabar 2023 Naval Exercise on Friday
India, Japan, the United States and Australia will kick off the Malabar 2023 naval exercise off the coast of Sydney on Friday.
2023-08-11T02:10+0000
2023-08-11T02:10+0000
military
australia
japan
sydney
us
naval drills
joint military exercises
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691415_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfce1ec22aa6d0422911171e1b1d17e5.jpg
The 31st edition of the international drills is scheduled to take place from August 11-21. For the first time, the drills, previously held in the Indian Ocean, will take place in the Pacific Ocean off Australia's east coast. The countries’ navies will be represented by three destroyers, one frigate, one landing and one surface vessel. A P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will also take part in the drills. The military will practice joint operations with a focus on anti-submarine warfare. The participating countries emphasized that the exercise is not directed against any particular nation and is solely intended to improve interoperability among the four navies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/human-remains-aircraft-debris-found-amid-search-for-crashed-australian-helicopter-1112378796.html
australia
japan
sydney
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691415_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_905e28feb22602acaafcfa448e3f91e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, japan, the united states, australia, malabar 2023 naval exercise
india, japan, the united states, australia, malabar 2023 naval exercise

India, Japan, US & Australia to Kick Off Malabar 2023 Naval Exercise on Friday

02:10 GMT 11.08.2023
© AP PhotoAircraft carriers and warships participate in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise, a joint exercise comprising of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the Northern Arabian Sea on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Aircraft carriers and warships participate in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise, a joint exercise comprising of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the Northern Arabian Sea on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India, Japan, the United States and Australia will kick off the Malabar 2023 naval exercise off the coast of Sydney on Friday.
The 31st edition of the international drills is scheduled to take place from August 11-21. For the first time, the drills, previously held in the Indian Ocean, will take place in the Pacific Ocean off Australia's east coast.
The countries’ navies will be represented by three destroyers, one frigate, one landing and one surface vessel. A P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will also take part in the drills. The military will practice joint operations with a focus on anti-submarine warfare.
The participating countries emphasized that the exercise is not directed against any particular nation and is solely intended to improve interoperability among the four navies.
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, sailors from HMAS Brisbane prepare to board a rigid-Hulled inflatable boat to conduct search and rescue operations in the vicinity of Lindeman Island, Australia on Saturday, July 29, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
Military
Human Remains, Aircraft Debris Found Amid Search for Crashed Australian Helicopter
3 August, 23:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала