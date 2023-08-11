https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/musk-zuckerberg-cage-fight-in-italy-not-ufc-managed-1112535722.html

Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight in Italy 'Not UFC-Managed'

Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight in Italy 'Not UFC-Managed'

Elon Musk has announced that the cage match between him and Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will go ahead, however, tweeted that the fight would be managed “by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).”

2023-08-11T17:54+0000

2023-08-11T17:54+0000

2023-08-11T17:54+0000

us

elon musk

mark zuckerberg

fight

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112535546_0:252:2746:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_257ecd6ce05c59468658f332716094ea.jpg

Elon Musk has announced that the highly anticipated cage match between him and Meta* co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will go ahead, however, it will be managed “by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).”This comes in contrast to earlier speculation that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White might be called upon to organize the face-off.Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk also clarified that the livestream would be on his platform, X (formerly Twitter) and his rival's Meta. In subsequent tweets, Musk said that, "and all proceeds go to veterans." However, he stopped short of enlightening his followers regarding the location of the fight. Previously, there had been suggestions that the tussle could happen at Rome’s Colosseum - however, Italian authorities denied such a possibility.Following his remarks, some consider that Pompei could reportedly be one of the possible venues for the fight.Musk was asked on his social media platform about his recent posts claiming he needed to undergo an MRI scan due to neck and back issues dating to a past encounter when he participated in a sumo match. The 52-year-old responded by saying he had already "spent 3 hours in an MRI machine," and his "C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.”But, apparently, minor surgery would be required due to a problem with his right shoulder blade. Nevertheless, the tech magnate blithely promised that "Recovery will only take a few months.”* banned in Russia over extremist activities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/musk-vs-zuckerberg-how-two-tech-moguls-match-up-in-cage-fight-1111599438.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

elon musk, cage match, meta co-founder, mark zuckerberg, mma fight, musk-zuckerberg face-off managed by x, meta, ufc, ufc's dana white