https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/musk-zuckerberg-cage-fight-in-italy-not-ufc-managed-1112535722.html
Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight in Italy 'Not UFC-Managed'
Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight in Italy 'Not UFC-Managed'
Elon Musk has announced that the cage match between him and Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will go ahead, however, tweeted that the fight would be managed “by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).”
2023-08-11T17:54+0000
2023-08-11T17:54+0000
2023-08-11T17:54+0000
us
elon musk
mark zuckerberg
fight
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112535546_0:252:2746:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_257ecd6ce05c59468658f332716094ea.jpg
Elon Musk has announced that the highly anticipated cage match between him and Meta* co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will go ahead, however, it will be managed “by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).”This comes in contrast to earlier speculation that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White might be called upon to organize the face-off.Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk also clarified that the livestream would be on his platform, X (formerly Twitter) and his rival's Meta. In subsequent tweets, Musk said that, "and all proceeds go to veterans." However, he stopped short of enlightening his followers regarding the location of the fight. Previously, there had been suggestions that the tussle could happen at Rome’s Colosseum - however, Italian authorities denied such a possibility.Following his remarks, some consider that Pompei could reportedly be one of the possible venues for the fight.Musk was asked on his social media platform about his recent posts claiming he needed to undergo an MRI scan due to neck and back issues dating to a past encounter when he participated in a sumo match. The 52-year-old responded by saying he had already "spent 3 hours in an MRI machine," and his "C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.”But, apparently, minor surgery would be required due to a problem with his right shoulder blade. Nevertheless, the tech magnate blithely promised that "Recovery will only take a few months.”* banned in Russia over extremist activities
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/musk-vs-zuckerberg-how-two-tech-moguls-match-up-in-cage-fight-1111599438.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112535546_8:0:2739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edaeeb29b9b85c42d479a20083315106.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elon musk, cage match, meta co-founder, mark zuckerberg, mma fight, musk-zuckerberg face-off managed by x, meta, ufc, ufc's dana white
elon musk, cage match, meta co-founder, mark zuckerberg, mma fight, musk-zuckerberg face-off managed by x, meta, ufc, ufc's dana white
Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight in Italy 'Not UFC-Managed'
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted earlier in July that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg, with the latter shooting back by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location.” Since then, several twists have emerged in the saga of the proposed mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between the two business leaders.
Elon Musk has announced that the highly anticipated cage match
between him and Meta* co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will go ahead, however, it will be managed “by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).
”
This comes in contrast to earlier speculation that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White might be called upon to organize the face-off.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk also clarified that the livestream would be on his platform, X (formerly Twitter) and his rival's Meta.
"Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," he added.
In subsequent tweets, Musk said that, "and all proceeds go to veterans." However, he stopped short of enlightening his followers regarding the location of the fight. Previously, there had been suggestions that the tussle could happen at Rome’s Colosseum - however, Italian authorities denied such a possibility.
"We are thinking about how to organize a large-scale charity and historical event… It will not be held in Rome," Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement obtained by Sputnik, adding that he had a "long and friendly conversation" with Musk during which they discussed, among other things, their shared interest in the history of ancient Rome.
Following his remarks, some consider that Pompei could reportedly be one of the possible venues for the fight.
Musk was asked on his social media platform about his recent posts claiming he needed to undergo an MRI scan due to neck and back issues dating to a past encounter when he participated in a sumo match. The 52-year-old responded by saying he had already "spent 3 hours in an MRI machine," and his "C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.”
But, apparently, minor surgery would be required due to a problem with his right shoulder blade. Nevertheless, the tech magnate blithely promised that "Recovery will only take a few months.”
* banned in Russia over extremist activities