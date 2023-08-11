https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/over-70-of-russians-trust-putin-approve-of-presidents-job-performance---polls-1112535017.html

Over 70% of Russians Trust Putin, Approve of President's Job Performance - Polls

Over 70% of Russians Trust Putin, Approve of President's Job Performance - Polls

Separate polls from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) and the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) published on Friday found that over 70% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin and approve of his job performance.

2023-08-11T12:53+0000

2023-08-11T12:53+0000

2023-08-11T12:53+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

russian public opinion research center (vciom)

public opinion foundation (fom)

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112534857_0:205:2912:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_d2fa85b9efebe4a25df3a2d3cdf85764.jpg

The FOM poll found that 75% of Russians trust Putin, while 13% said they did not, and another 12% were undecided. In addition, 77% of respondents said they approved of the president's professional performance, while 10% said they did not, with 13% not sure. The poll was conducted August 4-6 among 1,500 Russian adults via in-person interviews. The margin of error did not exceed 1%. The VCIOM poll indicated that 74% approve of Putin's job performance and 15.5% disapprove. The survey also found that 77.3% of respondents trusted the president, while 18.3% said they did not. Besides, the poll showed that the president was the most popular politician in terms of trust, with a rating of 37.1%. The poll was carried out among 1,600 Russian adults from May to July via telephone interviews. Results are weekly averages. The margin of error did not exceed 1%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/almost-80-of-russians-believe-putin-doing-good-job---poll-1111723948.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian public opinion research center, president's job performance, president vladimir putin