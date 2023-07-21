https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/nearly-80-of-russians-believe-putin-doing-good-job---poll-1112031352.html

Nearly 80% of Russians Believe Putin Doing Good Job - Poll

The majority of Russians (76%) believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing a good job in office and 74% of respondents trust him, a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

Asked how the Russian president is doing in office, 76% of respondents said rather well, 12% — rather bad, and 13% found it difficult to answer, the survey showed. The poll also found that 74% of citizens trust Putin, 15% rather do not trust him, and 11% were undecided. The survey was conducted from July 14-16 among 1,500 respondents. The statistical error did not exceed 3.6%. Meanwhile, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) has conducted its own survey, which revealed that 77.3% of Russians trust Putin and 74.4% approve of his actions. At the same time, the survey showed that 16.2% of respondents disapproved of the president's actions, while 18.4% of Russians did not trust him. The VCIOM-Sputnik all-Russian initiative poll was conducted from July 10-16 and involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 years and older. The margin of error did not exceed 1%.

