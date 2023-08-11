https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/ukraine-focused-on-terrorist-attacks-due-to-counteroffensive-failures-1112546207.html

Ukraine Focused on Terrorist Attacks Due to Counteroffensive Failures

Ukraine has focused on terrorist attacks against Russian civilian objects amid the failures of its counteroffensive, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said Friday, adding Ukraine is facing defeat.

"The thing is, Ukraine is currently facing defeat on the battlefield in its counteroffensive, that's clear. And it has largely focused on terrorist - I won't hesitate to use that word - attacks against civilian targets on Russian territory," Kelin said in an interview with Egyptian broadcaster.The Russian armed forces, unlike the Ukrainian military, are targeting only military infrastructure, Kelin said. Collateral damage is caused, among other things, by the fact that Ukrainian forces place their air defense systems in cities, which is prohibited by the Hague Conventions, the ambassador added. The Ukrainian counteroffensive brings no results, but terrible losses, which amount to 700-800 deaths a day, the ambassador said. The official further indicated the total losses amount to 46,000 soldiers and 30% of Western vehicles. On August 4, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops had lost more than 43,000 people and over 4,900 weapons since the start of its counteroffensive. Destroyed Ukrainian equipment included 26 aircraft, nine helicopters, and 1,831 armored vehicles, including 25 German Leopard tanks, seven French AMX wheeled tanks, and 21 American Bradley IFVs.

