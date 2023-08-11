https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/us-suicide-rate-soars-to-post-wwii-record-high-1112537577.html

US Suicide Rate Soars to Post-WWII Record High

A new report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that last year in the United States 49,500 people took their own lives, a record-setting number.

A new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday has revealed that last year in the United States a record 49,500 people took their own lives.The government agency that published the stats is yet to put together the suicide rate figures for 2023. However, available figures show suicides have become rampant in the US at an all-time high not seen since the dawn of World War II.Specialists have since warned of suicide's complexity, and the current upsurge in cases could be due to several determinants, like more people being depressed and insufficient mental health help available.At the same time, Johns Hopkins University noted the high level of gun ownership in the US also contributes to the high death rates for suicide attempts.The university analyzed provisional data from 2022 and discovered that the country's gun suicide rate peaked during that year. Researchers at the institution identified a significant shift: the rate of gun suicides among Black teenagers exceeded that of white teenagers, marking the first instance of such development.Suicides in the US have been on the rise since the early 2000s until 2018, resulting in an alarming national record that reached its highest level in over eight decades. The number of suicides in 2018 was roughly 48,300, translating to 14.2 suicides per 100,000 Americans.In 2019, the rate dropped slightly and recorded another dip in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few experts connect this to a phenomenon akin to that which occurs during initial periods of natural disasters and wars when people come together and lend each other support.However, in 2021, the number of suicides (about 48,180) increased by 4 percent. According to 2022 data, the number went up by more than 1,000, reaching 49,449, with a 2.6 percent increase from 2021. The most significant spikes transpired in seniors between ages 45 and 64, who registered a 7 percent increase, and 8 percent for those 65 and above. Moreso, the CDC reported that white men have extremely high suicide rates.The CDC's chief medical officer, Dr. Debra Houry, pointed out that many older adults face challenges like job loss or a spouse passing. Therefore, it is essential to make it easy for them to seek assistance without humiliation or obstacles.The number of suicides among adults aged 25 to 44 rose by about 1 percent. In 2022, suicide became the second most common cause of death in this age group, rising from the fourth position in 2021.To fight the suicide pandemic, a national crisis helpline was introduced last year, making it possible for anyone in the US to talk to mental health professionals, with the CDC promoting numerous mental health initiatives across the country.Though almost complete, the report is based on preliminary data on US death certificate records, but there could be minor revisions as they examine the death details over the next few months.

