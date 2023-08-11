https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/western-pressure-on-central-asia-over-russian-sanctions-jeopardizes-projects-abroad-1112524568.html

Western Pressure on Central Asia Over Russian Sanctions Jeopardizing Projects Abroad

Pressure of the EU and the US on Central Asian countries over the issue of Russia sanctions undermines the implementation of projects in the region.

"Indeed, the US and the EU have been recently rapidly increasing pressure on independent countries friendly to us in the Central Asian region, forcing them to join Russia sanctions and curtail trade and economic cooperation with our country," Birichevsky said."Such actions of the US and its satellites are a gross interference in the bilateral relations of our states that, in fact, violate the free right to build an independent foreign policy and foreign economic line and jeopardizes the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the region of Central Asia," the official said. European Council President Charles Michel earlier said the European Union wanted to engage in a dialog with Central Asian countries on compliance with Russia sanctions but is ready to take measures against those who help circumvent them. Michel added at the time that sanctions will be imposed against those countries that provide support to Russia, which the EU may regard as assistance to the Russian defense sector. However, the president reaffirmed the EU prefers dialog on this matter and is not going to use "extraterritorial measures."

