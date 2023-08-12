https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/air-defense-activated-over-crimea-as-russian-forces-repel-ukraine-strikes-near-kupyansk-1112549849.html

Air Defense Activated Over Crimea as Russian Forces Repel Ukraine Strikes Near Kupyansk

Air defense systems were activated over several regions of Crimea overnight, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said in the early hours of Saturday.

"Air defense systems have worked over different regions of Crimea. Please remain calm and trust only verified sources of information," Kryuchkov said on Telegram on Saturday morning. Traffic across the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended for about two hours during the night.The alerts were issued as reports emerged that Russian forces successfully repelled several strikes by Ukrainian forces near Kupyansk.The spokesperson added that Ukrainian troops have also attempted to carry out three attacks in the Svatovo region, but Russian troops successfully repelled the attacks.

